Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
State College
Penn State Mobile Clinic Bringing Free Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters to State College
A new initiative from Penn State is aiming to help State College locals catch up on their seasonal vaccinations. Penn State’s LION Mobile Clinic will set up shop on Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 125 S. Fraser St. in downtown State College. The health care initiative on wheels will provide flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to community members at no cost.
State College
Penn State Back Inside Top 10 of Latest AP Top 25
Penn State football jumped three spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Sunday, landing at No. 8 for the team’s highest ranking of the year. It gives the Big Ten three teams inside the top 10. with Michigan leading the way at No. 2 and Ohio State landing at No. 5 following a loss to the Wolverines on Saturday.
State College
Penn State Finishes Regular Season with 35-16 Win over Michigan State
No. 11 Penn State football (10-2, Big Ten 7-2) defeated Michigan State (5-7, Big Ten 3-6) 35-16 in the regular season finale on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The result secured the Nittany Lions’ first 10-win season since 2019 and eliminated the Spartans from bowl eligibility. After recognizing 22 seniors...
State College
Getting to 10 Wins the Hard Way, for Penn State Football and Sean Clifford
Penn State’s 35-16 victory over Michigan State on Saturday gave the Nittany Lions their fourth 10-win regular season in the past seven seasons the hard way. Winning double-digit games in a regular season is tougher than it looks. Since joining the Big Ten Conference in 1993, Penn State has...
State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s 35-16 Win over Michigan State
Penn State beat Michigan State 35-16 on Saturday evening to improve to 10-2 on the year, just a win shy of matching its win total from the previous two seasons combined. It wasn’t always flashy but the Nittany Lions leaned on timely play calling, defense and overall quality to close out the regular season on a high note. Penn State’s postseason destination will become clearer in the next week but for now the Nittany Lions will enjoy being one of the few teams to reach double-digit wins. Here are the grades.
State College
Penn State Football: Lambert-Smith Shines in Confidence-Boosting Performance
Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith made the most of his opportunities on Saturday evening, racking five catches for 83-yards while also passing for a touchdown en route to the Nittany Lions’ 35-16 win over Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. It was the sort of performance fans have been hoping to see from a receiver who has shown moments of brilliance as much as moments he would like to have back. A career so-far highlighted by promise but occasionally handicapped by growing pains.
Comments / 0