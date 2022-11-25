Read full article on original website
Related
State College
Discovery Space, State College Food Bank Partner for Free Admission
Discovery Space is partnering with a local food bank to help make science education more accessible for State College-area families. The State College children’s science museum announced on Monday it has joined the Museums for All program and is now offering free admission to families that receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To take advantage of the offer, SNAP-eligible guests must show their card at Discovery Space’s front desk.
Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate
State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
Altoona precinct audit could result in recount
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
State College
Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
Bay Journal
Timber! Museum chronicles the decline and return of Pennsylvania forests
One early Pennsylvania settler from England was dismayed by his newfound home. It was “not a land of prospects,” he declared. “There is too much wood.” At the top of a hill, he elaborated, the view “generally is nothing but an undulating surface of impenetrable forest.”
Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
State College
Port Matilda EMS ‘Holding Off’ on Formal Closure Notification
A glimmer of hope remains for the future of Port Matilda EMS. After informing the municipalities in its service area on Nov. 21 of its plans to cease operations because of a critical staffing shortage, the nonprofit agency says it is “holding off” on formally notifying the Seven Mountain EMS Council and the state health department of its intent to close.
State College
Penn State Mobile Clinic Bringing Free Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters to State College
A new initiative from Penn State is aiming to help State College locals catch up on their seasonal vaccinations. Penn State’s LION Mobile Clinic will set up shop on Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 125 S. Fraser St. in downtown State College. The health care initiative on wheels will provide flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to community members at no cost.
1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
State College
School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages
Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
State College
University Baptist and Brethren Church to Host 40th Annual Alternative Christmas Fair
A State College church will cross a major milestone this coming weekend when it hosts another rendition of its annual holiday festival. University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrowes St., will host its 40th annual Alternative Christmas Fair on Sunday, Dec. 4. From 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., the congregation will help raise funds for local charities and encourage guests to purchase donations in others’ names as holiday gifts.
Bystanders save numerous animals, but not all from Centre County shed fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A fire on Friday in Centre County killed some animals, but thanks to a group of bystanders, some were saved. Crews were called to the 900 block of Jacksonville Road in Bellefonte for a reported building fire. After arriving, crews saw a shed that was engulfed by flames. Bellefonte Fire Company […]
1 Pennsylvania county remains at high COVID community level. Here’s latest on cases
Here’s the most recent COVID-19 community levels map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, plus the latest data from the state health agency.
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WJAC TV
Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher
HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
Perjury charge for rehab ditcher
Lock Haven, Pa. — A 25-year-old man allegedly lied while under oath at the Clinton County Courthouse. Dominic Scott Hummer told the court he had completed rehab at White Deer between June and August of this year. Records showed the 25-year-old Hummer checked into the facility and signed out a week later against medical advise. Hummer was charged with third-degree felony perjury after Detective Richard Simpson investigated the matter. Simpson located a court transcript that showed Hummer lied to the court. Hummer told the court he was in rehab from June 6 to Aug. 15. Records showed he signed out on June 16. Docket sheet
Blue Knob resort gears up for fifth annual ‘Merry On the Mountain’
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event. The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center There are many indoor and […]
State College police search for suspect in assault, theft at Graduate Hotel
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking for a man who is the alleged suspect of an assault and theft that took place at a hotel in late October. On Monday, the police department announced they are looking for the pictured man involved in the incident that took place on […]
Comments / 0