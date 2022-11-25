ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

State College

Discovery Space, State College Food Bank Partner for Free Admission

Discovery Space is partnering with a local food bank to help make science education more accessible for State College-area families. The State College children’s science museum announced on Monday it has joined the Museums for All program and is now offering free admission to families that receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). To take advantage of the offer, SNAP-eligible guests must show their card at Discovery Space’s front desk.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Senator John Gordner resigns from Senate

State senator John Gordner (R-Columbia) announced his resignation from the chamber in a statement on Monday. His resignation takes effect Nov. 30. According to WKOK Newsradio, Gordner is planning to join the Pennsylvania Senate Interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Read Gordner's annoucement in full: ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona precinct audit could result in recount

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona precinct could be getting a recount if the petition passes through Blair County Court. Altoona attorney Tom Forr represented precinct 2-1, near the Altoona Area Highschool and Junior Highschool, in court on Monday, Nov. 28 to request a recount by hand. He presented two main arguments, with the […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Canine Counselors: Special Dogs Lend a Comforting Paw

Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Possible revitalization coming to Lycoming Mall

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall near Williamsport may soon get a makeover thanks to an investment group from State College. Lycoming County officials tell Newswatch 16 that the group known as FAMVEST intends to acquire the mall for around $15 million. "The buyers are looking at closing...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Port Matilda EMS ‘Holding Off’ on Formal Closure Notification

A glimmer of hope remains for the future of Port Matilda EMS. After informing the municipalities in its service area on Nov. 21 of its plans to cease operations because of a critical staffing shortage, the nonprofit agency says it is “holding off” on formally notifying the Seven Mountain EMS Council and the state health department of its intent to close.
PORT MATILDA, PA
State College

Penn State Mobile Clinic Bringing Free Flu Shots, COVID-19 Boosters to State College

A new initiative from Penn State is aiming to help State College locals catch up on their seasonal vaccinations. Penn State’s LION Mobile Clinic will set up shop on Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, 125 S. Fraser St. in downtown State College. The health care initiative on wheels will provide flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to community members at no cost.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WBRE

1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly century-old theater is getting a much-needed makeover. With help from a grant, the theater will get upgrades to improve the quality of performances. The Community Arts Center in downtown Williamsport received a $150,000 grant that will go toward modernizing its equipment and enhancing this historic theater. Formerly known […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT continues roadwork in Centre, Columbia counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Centre County updates One lane on a section of Route 150 (South Water Street) in Bellefonte remains closed following a recent wall collapse between West High and Mill streets. Southbound traffic is being routed through the area in the northbound lane. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

School Districts Challenged by Staffing Shortages

Statewide, the number of new teachers has plummeted. “Ten years ago, 20,000 new teachers were entering the field each year. Last year, only 6,000 did so,” said acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Eric Hagarty on Sept. 30. Representatives for local schools told The Centre County Gazette...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

University Baptist and Brethren Church to Host 40th Annual Alternative Christmas Fair

A State College church will cross a major milestone this coming weekend when it hosts another rendition of its annual holiday festival. University Baptist and Brethren Church, 411 S. Burrowes St., will host its 40th annual Alternative Christmas Fair on Sunday, Dec. 4. From 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., the congregation will help raise funds for local charities and encourage guests to purchase donations in others’ names as holiday gifts.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
WJAC TV

Deer hunting season sees more business for local butcher

HUNTINGDON CO., Pa. (WJAC) — Saturday was the start of deer hunting season. For some, it's an opportunity for quality time with friends and family outside. For others, it's an opportunity for more business. It's also the season for hunters to snipe a buck or two. And for some...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Perjury charge for rehab ditcher

Lock Haven, Pa. — A 25-year-old man allegedly lied while under oath at the Clinton County Courthouse. Dominic Scott Hummer told the court he had completed rehab at White Deer between June and August of this year. Records showed the 25-year-old Hummer checked into the facility and signed out a week later against medical advise. Hummer was charged with third-degree felony perjury after Detective Richard Simpson investigated the matter. Simpson located a court transcript that showed Hummer lied to the court. Hummer told the court he was in rehab from June 6 to Aug. 15. Records showed he signed out on June 16. Docket sheet
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blue Knob resort gears up for fifth annual ‘Merry On the Mountain’

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Blue Knob All Seasons Resort on top of Pennsylvania’s highest skiable mountain will be holding its fifth “Merry On the Mountain” event. The resort in Claysburg will hold the event on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Blue Knob Conference Center There are many indoor and […]
CLAYSBURG, PA

