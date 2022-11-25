Soul and R&B music was full of life, last Saturday night at the feel good party of the year, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET. Hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 featured an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. Beyoncéled the night with three wins for Album of The Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. Watch an encore airing of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM ET/PT and Thursday, December 1 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 will air internationally on BET Africa on Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 CAT, BET France on Thursday, December 1 at 20:45 PM CET. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning Thursday, December 1.

2 DAYS AGO