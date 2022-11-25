ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Gets Nostalgic With a Classic Medley of R&B Hits

The incomparable Chanté Moore still has it! During the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole, the legendary singer, looking more gorgeous than ever wearing a pink mini dress, wowed audience members with sophisticated renditions of her classic hits “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright.” The veteran songstress did not end her set without blessing fans with one of her most extensive records ever, “Chante’s Got A Man.”
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
Don Newkirk, Musician Who Collaborated With De La Soul, Dies At 56

Don Newkirk, a musician and producer remembered for his collaboration with De La Soul, has reportedly died. He was 56. KIRO reports that hip-hop artist Rahiem announced Newkirk’s passing on Friday (Nov. 25), which Newkirk’s family members confirmed on social media but did not reveal the cause of death.
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food

Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Actress Michelle Mitchenor

Actress Michelle Mitchenor is best known for her role as detective Sonya Bailey on FOX's primetime action comedy-drama television series, Lethal Weapon, and as Indigo in director Spike Lee’s musical-drama film Chi-Raq. The rising star has been working hard, steadily paying her dues one memorable role at a time. The actress is just one of many familiar faces we saw at the Soul Train Awards 2022. Let's get to know this year’s presenter better.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran R&B Crooners Tank and J Valentine Swoon The Crowd With A Sexy Performance

Veteran R&B singer and songwriter Tank turned up the notch for a sexy and soulful rendition of his latest single, “Slow," at the Soul Train Awards 2022. Looking dapper as ever in a two-piece magenta suit with Black trimming, the legendary songwriter let out silky vocals to the backdrop of a live exotic dancer and an ensemble of strings before being joined by multi-platinum singer-songwriter J. Valentine.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Complete Winners List

Soul and R&B music was full of life, last Saturday night at the feel good party of the year, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET. Hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 featured an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. Beyoncéled the night with three wins for Album of The Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. Watch an encore airing of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM ET/PT and Thursday, December 1 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 will air internationally on BET Africa on Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 CAT, BET France on Thursday, December 1 at 20:45 PM CET. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning Thursday, December 1.
Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56

(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records

What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
