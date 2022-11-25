Read full article on original website
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Chanté Moore Gets Nostalgic With a Classic Medley of R&B Hits
The incomparable Chanté Moore still has it! During the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole, the legendary singer, looking more gorgeous than ever wearing a pink mini dress, wowed audience members with sophisticated renditions of her classic hits “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright.” The veteran songstress did not end her set without blessing fans with one of her most extensive records ever, “Chante’s Got A Man.”
Beyonce wins big at the Soul Train Awards
Beyonce has won the Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year for "Renaissance" and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul" at a star-studded ceremony.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
Reginae Carter Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Area Gown
Reginae Carter posed on Instagram donning a gorgeous purple gown.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
BET
Don Newkirk, Musician Who Collaborated With De La Soul, Dies At 56
Don Newkirk, a musician and producer remembered for his collaboration with De La Soul, has reportedly died. He was 56. KIRO reports that hip-hop artist Rahiem announced Newkirk’s passing on Friday (Nov. 25), which Newkirk’s family members confirmed on social media but did not reveal the cause of death.
TMZ.com
Rich Homie Quan Responds After Bobby Shmurda Slams ATL Food
Bobby Shmurda is handing out zero stars in Atlanta after seeking out his beloved oxtail dish, but commenters like Rich Homie Quan are telling the "Shmoney" rapper he just needs a better tour guide. A disgusted Bobby took to Instagram to blast his oxtail, rice and peas meal from the...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get To Know Actress Michelle Mitchenor
Actress Michelle Mitchenor is best known for her role as detective Sonya Bailey on FOX's primetime action comedy-drama television series, Lethal Weapon, and as Indigo in director Spike Lee’s musical-drama film Chi-Raq. The rising star has been working hard, steadily paying her dues one memorable role at a time. The actress is just one of many familiar faces we saw at the Soul Train Awards 2022. Let's get to know this year’s presenter better.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: See Which Iconic Artists Got Their Big Start Thanks to Jermaine Dupri
Legendary producer Jermaine Dupri presented Xscape with their "Lady of Soul" award at last weekend's Soul Train Awards 2022. Having been born into the business, the Atlanta native’s upbringing laid the foundation for him to become one of the most significant contributors and developers of hip-hop sound and culture.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran R&B Crooners Tank and J Valentine Swoon The Crowd With A Sexy Performance
Veteran R&B singer and songwriter Tank turned up the notch for a sexy and soulful rendition of his latest single, “Slow," at the Soul Train Awards 2022. Looking dapper as ever in a two-piece magenta suit with Black trimming, the legendary songwriter let out silky vocals to the backdrop of a live exotic dancer and an ensemble of strings before being joined by multi-platinum singer-songwriter J. Valentine.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Complete Winners List
Soul and R&B music was full of life, last Saturday night at the feel good party of the year, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 presented by BET. Hosted by award-winning comedian and actor Deon Cole, the “Soul Train Awards” 2022 featured an exciting lineup of unforgettable performances including special moments and appearances by some of the brightest stars in Black culture and entertainment. Beyoncéled the night with three wins for Album of The Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers. Watch an encore airing of “Soul Train Awards” 2022 Sunday, November 27 at 8 PM ET/PT and Thursday, December 1 at 9 PM ET/PT on BET. The “Soul Train Awards” 2022 will air internationally on BET Africa on Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 CAT, BET France on Thursday, December 1 at 20:45 PM CET. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning Thursday, December 1.
soultracks.com
Hip-hop legend Don Newkirk dies at age 56
(November 26, 2022) AllHipHop.com has reported the passing of noted musician, producer and composer Don Newkirk at age 56. Newkirk was a vital part of several seminal early hip hop albums, including discs by De La Soul, 3rd Bass, and Stetasonic. Newkirk was also a Def Jam solo artist, releasing...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Electrify Audience With a Legendary Medley of Hit Records
What better way to end another fantastic year celebrating decades of soul and R&B music than with a legendary performance of epic proportions featuring musical group Morris Day & The Time. The iconic funk and soul band closed out the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, performing a medley of their classic hits, including “Cool,” “777,” “Jungle Love,” and finally ending with a crowd favorite, “Bird.”
