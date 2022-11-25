ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gentler Streak improves Activity Path tracking, offers 50% off in Black Friday deal

By José Adorno
 4 days ago
Gentler Streak, the Apple Watch app that brings compassion to people’s fitness goals by helping them understand when to exercise and when to rest, just received a new update full of improvements while celebrating Black Friday with a 50% off in its annual subscription plan.

According to its release notes, Gentler Streak version 2.7.3 finally offers a streak on the Activity Path. If you already are a user of this app, you probably noticed that the logged workouts in the 10-day Activity Path were connected with single dots. That changed to become a single gentler streak.

The developers explain the reason for this change now:

Wwhenever you are within your recommended activity levels, the dots connect, creating a gentler streak! When you fall/fly outside of it, the streak breaks. It intends to subtly motivate you to stay within the green.

Unlike Apple’s view of closing the Apple Watch rings, Gentler Streak believes users should stay on a healthy Activity Path, which means they don’t need to complete their rings to meet their fitness goals.

This is one of the few apps that actively recommend workouts based on your logged exercises and resting instead of putting more effort into a run or the gym.

In addition, Gentler Streak now makes it easier to be followed on social media by offering a quick link to its Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit pages.

The app also brought improvements to the following features:

  • Activity Charts: when comparing the two periods, there is a new look;
  • Rest Icon: the rest suggestions went through a makeover;
  • Insights: the app revamped the Insights tab with experts knowledge to help users achieve their fitness goals;
  • Complications: now refresh straight after the workout
  • Apple Watch app: the Heart Rate Zones charts during an activity have been tweaked.

If you are a subscriber to Gentler Streak or are thinking about joining the app, it’s offering 50% off in its annual plan, which includes family sharing for up to five people. The offering goes until Cyber Monday, but new users always get 48 hours to subscribe for 50% off.

BGR.com

