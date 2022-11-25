ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche at Predators game postponed due to water main break at Bridgestone Arena

By Kyle Fredrickson kyle.fredrickson@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar watches the action from the bench during the third period against the Seattle Kraken Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. Seattle won 3-2. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The Avalanche can get their Black Friday shopping done early this year.

A water main break at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has postponed the Avs-Predators game that was scheduled to begin at noon (MT), the NHL announced Friday morning. The issue “has significantly impacted the event level of the arena,” according to a statement from the league.

A makeup date has yet to be set. The Avalanche won their previous meeting with Nashville, 5-3, earlier this month. The divisional opponents are scheduled to play again Dec. 17 (home) and Dec. 23 (away).

Colorado (11-6-1) returns to action Saturday night against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena.

Injury update

Forward Evan Rodrigues is still being medically evaluated after suffering a lower-body injury Wednesday night in the Vancouver loss.

Bednar did not have an updated return timeline Thursday before the team left for Nashville. Rodrigues, signed to a 1-year deal from Pittsburgh last summer, centered the team’s second line with nine points (six goals) over his first 18 games in Colorado. His absence once again shuffles an already injury-depleted roster.

The Avalanche are currently without forwards Shane Bowers, Darren Helm, Gabe Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin and Rodrigues. The postponed Nashville game gives Colorado another day of much-needed rest.

