A Fiery Explosion Detonated Under A Toronto Bridge Last Night & Closed Bathurst (VIDEO)

A fiery explosion erupted under Bathurst Street bridge in Fort York Saturday night, causing road closures and prompting a Toronto Fire investigation. Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they were called to Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard at 11:11 p.m. on November 26. "The cause of the explosion was...
Morning Brief: Winter Warmth Hacks, The Ethics Of Airplane Seat-Swaps & More

Off The Top: Thanks to TikTok, we now know that we've been collectively peeling oranges in a needlessly messy manner for years; watch this clip to see how a savvy citrus lover first slices the fruit in half, then pops it inside out for perfectly peelable bite-sized portions. It's the biggest news for orange hacks since Trump won the presidency.
