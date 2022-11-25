Read full article on original website
Narcity
Redditors Tried To Name The Most Canadian City In Canada & Toronto Didn't Make The Cut
What does it mean to live in a truly Canadian city?. Well, there are a lot of ways to understand that idea. And that's probably what led one Reddit user on a community called r/AskACanadian to pose the question. "What is the most Canadianiest (sic) city in Canada?" asked the...
Narcity
A Fiery Explosion Detonated Under A Toronto Bridge Last Night & Closed Bathurst (VIDEO)
A fiery explosion erupted under Bathurst Street bridge in Fort York Saturday night, causing road closures and prompting a Toronto Fire investigation. Toronto Police Service (TPS) told Narcity they were called to Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard at 11:11 p.m. on November 26. "The cause of the explosion was...
Narcity
Brampton City Council Just Made Personal Fireworks Illegal & No One Thinks This Will Work
Personal fireworks are now officially illegal to buy, sell, or set off anywhere in the city of Brampton. A bylaw was amended Monday night that put the fireworks ban in Brampton into place, effective immediately, all in response to a growing number of complaints. Newly elected Regional Councillor Dennis Keenan...
Narcity
People on Reddit Are Sharing The 'Worst Canadian Foods' & Ouch, Tim Hortons Got It Bad
There are some foods that are just inherently Canadian — things like butter tarts, poutine and Tim Hortons, of course. But are some Canadian foods better than others?. People on Reddit are sharing what they think the "worst Canadian food" is, and commenters got real about some Canadian classics.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Winter Warmth Hacks, The Ethics Of Airplane Seat-Swaps & More
Off The Top: Thanks to TikTok, we now know that we've been collectively peeling oranges in a needlessly messy manner for years; watch this clip to see how a savvy citrus lover first slices the fruit in half, then pops it inside out for perfectly peelable bite-sized portions. It's the biggest news for orange hacks since Trump won the presidency.
