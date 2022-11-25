ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

ksl.com

BYU a 7-seed in NCAA volleyball tournament; Utah State dancing, too

PROVO — The NCAA women's volleyball tournament unveiled its 64-team bracket Sunday night, and two local schools are headed to the Big Dance. Utah State will face No. 6 Arkansas in a quadrant that also includes Loyola Marymount and third-seeded Oregon, while BYU drew the No. 7 seed against James Madison in a quadrant that also includes No. 2 Pittsburgh and Colgate.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Stanford football at crossroads after Shaw steps down

STANFORD, Calif. — David Shaw helped build Stanford into a physical powerhouse that was one of the top college football programs in the nation last decade. Shaw now believes a new coach will be best positioned to return the Cardinal to that level, leading to his decision to step down after a 16-year run on The Farm, including the last 12 as the head coach who won the most games in school history. But pulling off a similar turnaround could be even more difficult in this landscape of college football with players transferring more freely and earning money for name, image, and likeness.
STANFORD, CA
ksl.com

BYU holds off Stanford for historic win in David Shaw's final game

STANFORD, Calif. — Nothing comes easy this year for the Cougars, and Saturday's regular-season finale at Stanford was no different. With their veteran quarterback in the medical tent and his seldom-used backup leading the charge with a three-touchdown lead, BYU was forced to dig deep in its last regular-season road trip against an opponent it had never beaten of the independence era.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utah to play USC in Pac-12 championship game after improbable weekend

BOULDER, Colo. — It was an improbable path, but one that was possible, too. Coming into the final weekend of the regular season, Utah was on the outside looking in for a potential Pac-12 championship game appearance. There was still a narrow chance the Utes could defend their 2021 title, but everything had to go as planned over the weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Man admits to using Snapchat, driving recklessly in crash that killed 2 BYU students

PROVO — An Orem man pleaded guilty on Nov. 14 to causing the deaths of two BYU students by driving recklessly and hitting their vehicle at nearly 80 mph on a city street. Ceasar Castellon-Flores, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, all third-degree felonies. The manslaughter charges were initially second-degree felonies, but they were amended as part of a plea deal.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Housing market is crashing down to reality in the West

SALT LAKE CITY — Yet again, regional housing markets in the Mountain West are among those seeing the largest share of homes for sale with price tags that are getting slashed. The price cuts come as the West's real estate market continues to come down to earth after over...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
LINDON, UT
ksl.com

Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Man dies in rollover crash on I-15 in Draper

DRAPER — Northbound I-15 was closed for a few hours late Friday night and early Saturday morning due to a fatal crash in Draper. Officers were dispatched to the crash on northbound I-15 at about 14100 South at 10:14 p.m. A Utah Department of Public Safety statement said there...
DRAPER, UT

