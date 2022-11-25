Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Erupting Hawaii volcano spurs warning for people to prepare
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.
Citrus County Chronicle
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week's mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets...
Citrus County Chronicle
Montana judge to decide on wolf hunting limits
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge said he would decide Tuesday whether to continue temporary limits he placed on wolf hunting or to restore quotas and hunting methods pending a trial over changes in the way the state estimates the size of the wolf population, which informs hunting quotas.
Citrus County Chronicle
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Ads with the candidates’ ex-wives. Cries of “liar” flying in both directions. Stories of a squalid apartment building and abortions under pressure. Questioning an opponent’s independence. His intellect. His mental stability. His religious faith. The extended Senate campaign in Georgia...
Comments / 0