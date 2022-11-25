Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and the United States have repeatedly been on the verge of agreement on a prisoner exchange, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday, adding that a deal is still possible before the year's end. The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal
BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published on Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Police smash European cocaine 'super cartel,' arrest 49
BRUSSELS (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in six different countries have joined forces to take down a “super cartel" of drugs traffickers controlling about one third of the cocaine trade in Europe, the European Union crime agency said on Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been arrested during...
Citrus County Chronicle
Belarus' top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus on Tuesday held a state funeral for its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn't give the cause of Vladimir Makei's death on Saturday. He...
Citrus County Chronicle
Prominent Polish judge reinstated amid standoff with EU
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated a judge who was suspended for two years and became a symbol of the struggle for independent courts under the country's populist government. The Supreme Court said Judge Igor Tuleya was not guilty of a crime which prosecutors had...
Citrus County Chronicle
UK waters down internet rules plan after free speech outcry
LONDON (AP) — The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. on Tuesday defended its decision to water down the Online Safety Bill,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia says nuclear talks with US delayed amid differences
MOSCOW (AP) — Moscow has postponed a round of nuclear arms control talks with the United States set for this week because of stark differences in approach and tensions over Ukraine, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said the decision to put off the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Trial starts in Norway for Putin ally's son who flew drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin denied any wrongdoing Tuesday at the start of his trial in northern Norway, where he is accused of violating a law that bars Russians from flying drones. Andrey Yakunin who holds both a Russian...
US mulls sending Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine
The U.S. government is mulling sending the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine to help bolster its air defenses against an ongoing barrage of Russian strikes, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters. “All capabilities are on the table,” the official said when asked if the Biden administration was considering...
Iran players sing national anthem before World Cup match vs. USA after alleged threats from government
The contentious build-up to the USMNT’s pivotal World Cup 2022 matchup against Iran went without a new controversy. Most Iranian players sang along as their country’s national anthem played, while others remained stoic. Prior to the win-or-go-home game (which the Americans need to win to advance to the knockout round), the Iranian government reportedly threatened players and their families if they made any demonstrations in the lead-up to kickoff, according to CNN. The players were told to “behave” and warned of potential imprisonment. Before their World Cup-opening game against England, the Iranian players notably stood silently without singing along as the national anthem...
Citrus County Chronicle
Census: Christians a minority in England; non-religious grow
LONDON (AP) — Fewer than half the people in England and Wales consider themselves Christian, according to the most recent census — the first time a minority of the population has followed the country's official religion. Britain has become less religious — and less white — in the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Unknown aircraft targets Wagner base in C. African Republic
BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Authorities in Central African Republic have opened an investigation after a low-flying fighter jet dropped explosives near a base for Russian mercenaries working with the country's military. The attack took place in the early hours of Monday at the Cotenaf base in Bossangoa,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
Citrus County Chronicle
Spanish government presents bill to fight human trafficking
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s government presented Tuesday a new bill to fight human trafficking in the southern European country that seeks to offer better protection for economically vulnerable migrants in the clutches of international criminal rings. The new regulation is designed to help the victims of different...
Citrus County Chronicle
Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal signed Tuesday as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that have been cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials gave no dollar value for the deal, which...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:24 a.m. EST
Nigerian stowaways found on ship's rudder in Canary Islands. BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s maritime rescue service says it has rescued three stowaways who were found traveling on a ship’s rudder in the Canary Islands after an 11-day ocean voyage from Nigeria. The rescue service said the men were found on the Alithini II oil tanker at the port of Las Palmas on Monday. Officials say they had symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia. They were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention. According to the MarineTraffic tracking website, the the Malta-flagged tanker left Lagos, Nigeriam on Nov. 17 and arrived in Las Palmas on Monday. The distance between both ports is roughly 4,600 kilometers (2,800 miles).
