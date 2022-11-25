The contentious build-up to the USMNT’s pivotal World Cup 2022 matchup against Iran went without a new controversy. Most Iranian players sang along as their country’s national anthem played, while others remained stoic. Prior to the win-or-go-home game (which the Americans need to win to advance to the knockout round), the Iranian government reportedly threatened players and their families if they made any demonstrations in the lead-up to kickoff, according to CNN. The players were told to “behave” and warned of potential imprisonment. Before their World Cup-opening game against England, the Iranian players notably stood silently without singing along as the national anthem...

