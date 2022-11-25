Read full article on original website
Puerto Rico ex-cop sentenced in historic firearms robbery
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former Puerto Rican police officer found guilty of masterminding the U.S. territory’s biggest firearms robbery in history has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. José Padilla-Galarza was convicted in May after authorities accused him of recruiting other suspects to help steal 125 firearms from a police shooting range in October 2010. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said Tuesday that the suspects dressed up in fake uniforms pretending to be policemen, used a vehicle with fake police decals to enter the shooting range, and assaulted and tied up the officers on duty before stealing the weapons.
Defense: Man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A defense attorney for an Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family says he had no reason to take part. George Wagner IV's attorney said Tuesday during closing arguments in his trial that he wasn't even there when the killings took place. Wagner, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016 slayings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Authorities say the Wagner family spent months planning the attack. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Wagner knew what would happen and participated in the plans.
Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit
NOROLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived the mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company. Employee Donya Prioleau claims in her lawsuit that Walmart continued to employee the shooter “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.” The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Prioleau’s suit alleges that she has experienced post-traumatic distress disorder from witnessing the rampage in the store’s breakroom. Police said that store supervisor Andre Bing fatally shot six employees and wounded several others. Police said he died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators have fined Caesars Sportsbook for wrongly refusing to pay out over $27,000 to a gambler who made winning bets on an international hockey game last year. The dispute involved whether goals scored in overtime should count in determining whether bets are winners or losers. It's the same type of pitfall many soccer bettors may soon face during soccer’s World Cup tournament, where bets are usually graded based on what happens during regular time. The state Division of Gambling Enforcement fined Caesars $500 for wrongly insisting that the man’s hockey bets were losers.
No. 3 UConn rallies past No. 9 Iowa to win Phil Knight
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally No. 3 UConn past No. 9 Iowa 86-79 in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards scoring 20 points and three other Huskies reaching double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament. Iowa star Caitlin Clark had 25 points, and Kate Martin added 20. Edwards got UConn off to a strong start, scoring 10 points while the Huskies built a 20-14 edge.
No. 21 Baylor women edge No. 23 Villanova 75-70
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Bickle scored the last five points of the game, finishing with 18 to go with 12 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor held off No. 23 Villanova 75-70 in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals. After Villanova’s Lucy Olsen tied the game at 70 with two minutes to go, the teams combined for five misses and three offensive rebounds before Bickle was fouled with 47.5 seconds to play. She made both free throws and, on the Wildcats’ next possession, they missed three more shots before Bickle corralled a rebound with 10.1 seconds to play and made two more free throws. The Wildcats missed their last seven shots in the final 1:17. Maddy Siegrist scored 22 points for Villanova.
