New Britain Herald
Berlin man pleads no contest in fatal hit and run in Berlin that killed New Britain resident
BERLIN - A local man has declined to fight the charge against him in a fatal hit and run. Emanuel Story, 34, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading no contest to one count of evading responsibility in an accident involving a death. The 34-year-old...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Fay Maria Findlayson, 60, 171 Wilcox St., New Britain, ill discharge of firearm, second-degree breach of peace. Andre Fabian Gordon, 31, 171 Wilcox St. Flr. 2, New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Alberto Ramos, 34, 101 Monroe St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Jose...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jose A. Pabon, 70, of 5 Lyman St., New Britain, was charged Nov. 12 with sixth degree larceny. Makayla Goldberg-Rodriguez, 23, of 36 Walnut Road, Rocky Hill, was charged Nov. 17 with second degree criminal mischief. Marlena Cruz, 25, of 70 Pierremount Ave., New Britain, was charged Nov. 17 with...
New Britain Herald
State police responded to fewer crashes over Thanksgiving break, issued fewer DUIs
State police this past holiday week responded to fewer crashes and incidents of driving under the influence than the same time last year, though more serious and fatal accidents were reported around the state, including one in New Britain. From Wednesday to Sunday, state police fielded 6,569 calls for service,...
New Britain Herald
Marianna K. Misztal
Marianna K. Misztal, 85, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Paulina (Piorunek) Nicewicz. Marianna was a former resident of New Jersey before moving to New Britain in 1968. She was formerly employed at Emhart and was a member of St. Joseph Church. Marianna enjoyed swimming at the YMCA.
New Britain Herald
Injured hiker rescued on Crescent Lake trail in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – An injured hiker was rescued from a trail near Crescent Lake on Sunday. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to UConn Health in Farmington for an “obvious injury” to her lower leg and ankle, according to Southington police. Local police responded along...
New Britain Herald
Secret Santa program focuses on veterans who no longer have family in area
BRISTOL – While many gather in family homes for the holiday season, the Veterans Strong Community Center is encouraging area businesses and residents to remember those who already gave through military service in a time of giving as well. “I think this program is important because it allows us...
New Britain Herald
Christmas event in Plantsville next week will bring multiple road closures, police say
SOUTHINGTON – An annual Christmas event in town next week will cause a number of road closures, police have warned motorists. Police said the 2022 Christmas in the Village of Plantsville will take place on Dec. 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Beginning at 5 p.m., West Main...
New Britain Herald
CCSU students become personal trainers to local seniors, get real-world experience
NEW BRITAIN – College students became personal trainers to local seniors this past month, exchanging workout wisdom for life lessons and real-world experience in their field of study. The New Britain Senior Center partnered with Central Connecticut State University’s Exercise Science program for this new program, which brought CCSU...
New Britain Herald
Southington High School's Wall of Honor accepting nominations
SOUTHINGTON – Southington High School's Wall of Honor Committee has announced a new application deadline for nominations. The new deadline date is March 1, 2023. A selection committee will review the nominations to be considered for admission to the Wall of Honor, a permanent display at Southington High School.
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
New Britain Herald
One student from each of Newington's public schools will be recognized for creative talents
NEWINGTON – One student from each of the town’s seven public schools will be recognized for their creative talents at the Board of Education’s next meeting. This fall Newington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett challenged students across the district to submit hand-drawn designs for her second annual Holiday Card Contest.
New Britain Herald
Southington American Legion hosting last comedy night of year
SOUTHINGTON – American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 will host a comedy night on Saturday, Dec. 10. The show will be held starting at 7 p.m. at Kiltonic Post 72, located across from the town green at 64 Main St. It will be the Post’s last comedy night of the year. Proceeds will support the programs and services that the American Legion offers.
New Britain Herald
Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection holds holiday weekend blood drive
NEW BRITAIN – Looking to bring back a tradition of giving, the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection hosted the American Red Cross Saturday for a blood drive with the aim of contributing aid to the nationwide need of blood. In January 2022, the American Red Cross said it...
New Britain Herald
Cold shooting night helps Brown beat Blue Devils 69-46
Meghan Kenefick scored 10 of her team high 12 points in the first half and no other player cracked double-digits in scoring as Central Connecticut State lost to Brown 69-46 Monday night from Detrick Gymnasium. “I think going into the game, we knew that their zone defense is a little...
