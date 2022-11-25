ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain police blotter

Fay Maria Findlayson, 60, 171 Wilcox St., New Britain, ill discharge of firearm, second-degree breach of peace. Andre Fabian Gordon, 31, 171 Wilcox St. Flr. 2, New Britain, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Alberto Ramos, 34, 101 Monroe St., New Britain, disorderly conduct. Jose...
Plainville police blotter

Jose A. Pabon, 70, of 5 Lyman St., New Britain, was charged Nov. 12 with sixth degree larceny. Makayla Goldberg-Rodriguez, 23, of 36 Walnut Road, Rocky Hill, was charged Nov. 17 with second degree criminal mischief. Marlena Cruz, 25, of 70 Pierremount Ave., New Britain, was charged Nov. 17 with...
Marianna K. Misztal

Marianna K. Misztal, 85, of New Britain, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Born in Poland, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Paulina (Piorunek) Nicewicz. Marianna was a former resident of New Jersey before moving to New Britain in 1968. She was formerly employed at Emhart and was a member of St. Joseph Church. Marianna enjoyed swimming at the YMCA.
Injured hiker rescued on Crescent Lake trail in Southington

SOUTHINGTON – An injured hiker was rescued from a trail near Crescent Lake on Sunday. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to UConn Health in Farmington for an “obvious injury” to her lower leg and ankle, according to Southington police. Local police responded along...
Secret Santa program focuses on veterans who no longer have family in area

BRISTOL – While many gather in family homes for the holiday season, the Veterans Strong Community Center is encouraging area businesses and residents to remember those who already gave through military service in a time of giving as well. “I think this program is important because it allows us...
CCSU students become personal trainers to local seniors, get real-world experience

NEW BRITAIN – College students became personal trainers to local seniors this past month, exchanging workout wisdom for life lessons and real-world experience in their field of study. The New Britain Senior Center partnered with Central Connecticut State University’s Exercise Science program for this new program, which brought CCSU...
Southington High School's Wall of Honor accepting nominations

SOUTHINGTON – Southington High School's Wall of Honor Committee has announced a new application deadline for nominations. The new deadline date is March 1, 2023. A selection committee will review the nominations to be considered for admission to the Wall of Honor, a permanent display at Southington High School.
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs

Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
Southington American Legion hosting last comedy night of year

SOUTHINGTON – American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 will host a comedy night on Saturday, Dec. 10. The show will be held starting at 7 p.m. at Kiltonic Post 72, located across from the town green at 64 Main St. It will be the Post’s last comedy night of the year. Proceeds will support the programs and services that the American Legion offers.
Cold shooting night helps Brown beat Blue Devils 69-46

Meghan Kenefick scored 10 of her team high 12 points in the first half and no other player cracked double-digits in scoring as Central Connecticut State lost to Brown 69-46 Monday night from Detrick Gymnasium. “I think going into the game, we knew that their zone defense is a little...
