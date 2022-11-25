Report: UC Reveals Ben Bryant's Playing Status Against Tulane

UC takes on the Green Wave at noon ET.

CINCINNATI — UC quarterback Evan Prater is starting for the first time in his Bearcats career on Friday.

According to The Athletic and Bearcat Journal , Ben Bryant is not playing against No. 19 Tulane due to a foot injury.

Bryant suffered the injury just before halftime of UC's 23-3 win over Temple last weekend.

Prater stepped in and played rather well, totaling 127 yards passing on 70.6% completion. He also had the highest rushing total by a Bearcats QB this season (24 yards), despite taking three sacks.

UPDATE: ESPN reports that Ben Bryant is out for the season. It's the Prater show moving forward in 2022 (and possibly the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 3).

Also, Dontay Corleone is not dressed for the game due to an undisclosed injury. He and Ivan Pace Jr. are PFF's top grade defenders in college football.

