Kerry Houlahan, PhD, Geneticist, Genesus Inc. Sow longevity is favorably associated with an increase in both profit and animal welfare. Generally, a sow with increased longevity stays in production longer and produces more piglets in total. However, sow longevity can be looked at in two parts. The first being, increasing the probability that a gilt will achieve parities of maximum productivity and the second being increasing the number of parities (>6) in which a sow is highly productive. By increasing sow longevity, her gilt development cost is spread over more parities, increasing her opportunity to be more profitable. Though premature removal has an unfavorable impact on the profitability and welfare of sows, currently there is no consensus within the scientific community on the optimal way to define and estimate breeding values for longevity. For a commercial sow to be considered profitable, research suggests that she needs to reach a minimum of three parities (Koketsu and Iida, 2020; Poulsen et al. 2020). However, at any given time many of the sows in a herd have not had the opportunity to reach 3rd parity and thus the optimal way to estimate the total number of parties a sow may be in the herd for is still arguably undefined.

2 DAYS AGO