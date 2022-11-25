Read full article on original website
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
Fauci says U.S. is at a ‘crossroads’ as COVID kills 2,600 a week and new Omicron variants bloom with winter coming soon
As winter comes, a "variant soup" of Omicron sublineages like XBB, BQ.1, and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground across the country.
ABC News
6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases
Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
EverydayHealth.com
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate
Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
Six-year-old Michigan boy dies of RSV infection ‘overwhelming’ US hospitals
A six-year-old boy in Macomb County, Georgia, has died as a result of an RSV infection at a time when hospitals are “overwhelmed” by cases. The boy is the first in the state to die from the respiratory infection this year. The child died on Wednesday, the same...
Nine children have been hospitalised in an Ohio measles outbreak that’s infected more than a dozen
Ohio health authorities are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate a local outbreak of measles that has so far infected 24 children and hospitalised at least nine.The outbreak of the vaccine-preventable virus began in early November, with Columbus Public Health (CPH) and Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) announcing they were investigating four confirmed cases, all associated with one day care facility and in children who were unvaccinated.“We are working diligently with the cases to identify any potential exposures and to notify people who were exposed,” said CPH Commissioner Dr Mysheika Roberts, the public health...
COVID pandemic led to surge in superbug infections, EU agency says
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Infections from some antibiotic-resistant pathogens known as superbugs have more than doubled in health care facilities in Europe, an EU agency said on Thursday, providing further evidence of the wider impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthline
Flu, RSV, COVID-19 Tripledemic: The Places Experts Think Put You at Highest Risk
Health officials are reporting that this year’s flu season in the United States is off to a strong start. They say flu cases are reportedly high in at least 22 states with the hospitalization rate nationwide being at its highest rate this early since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.
With COVID, flu and RSV circulating, it’s time to follow the evidence: Return to mask mandates
The number of children and babies with respiratory illnesses currently exceeds the capacity of our health system to care for them. More adult Canadians will die directly of COVID-19 this year than died last year or in 2020. Eight per cent of vaccinated people with COVID infections that don’t require hospitalization end up with long COVID, with each subsequent infection repeating the risk. COVID increases the risk of cardiovascular and other health problems, enough to cause a stark rise in excess deaths and to shorten life expectancy. In 2020, when adult intensive care units were at risk of being overwhelmed, we...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Serratia marcescens outbreak reported in Norway hospitals
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) has been notified of an ongoing outbreak with the bacterium Serratia marcescens which has been detected in several of the country’s hospitals. A total of 33 cases have now been reported from three of the country’s four health regions. FHI is...
Avian flu outbreak wipes out record 50.54 million U.S. birds
CHICAGO — Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday. The deaths of chickens, turkeys and other birds represent the worst U.S. animal-health disaster to date,...
New York Post
US faces shortages of children’s antibiotics and flu drugs amid ‘tripledemic’
America is facing a shortage of four key medications used for common illnesses in children as virus season comes back in full force. Officials have declared a shortage of first-line antibiotics amoxicillin and Augmentin, which are used to treat bacterial infections. Tamiflu, the most common flu medication in the US, and albuterol, an inhaler for asthma and to open airways in the lungs, are also in short supply, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Teachers experienced more pandemic anxiety than healthcare workers, study says
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Teachers in the United States experienced more anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic than healthcare, office and other workers, according to new research. The study, published Monday in Educational Researcher, found U.S. teachers were 40% more likely to report anxiety symptoms than healthcare workers. The same elementary, middle and high school teachers were 20% more likely to report stress compared to office workers and 30% more likely to report anxiety than workers in other occupations, including military, farming and legal professions, much to the surprise of researchers.
Millions of children worldwide left susceptible to measles, new report finds
The threat of a measles outbreak is growing due to a significant decline in vaccination rates among children worldwide, according to joint report released Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. For the last few decades, measles has remained relatively contained due to the double-dose vaccination that is 97% effective. The measles vaccination rates have steadily dropped since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the report found, with nearly 40 million children missing one or both of the doses in 2021, a record high according to the CDC and WHO. Because of the pandemic, 61 million...
'Winter trifecta': Pediatricians break down how to know if your child has the flu, COVID or RSV
How can you know what respiratory virus your child has? Pediatricians help break down the signs of the flu, COVID and RSV, and when you should be concerned.
My toddler's teeth are black. It's caused by a treatment to avoid more cavities in her teeth.
The author's daughter developed several cavities before her second birthday and underwent treatment to prevent more. The result was black baby teeth.
Pfizer Says Test Vaccine For Pregnant Women Protects Newborns Against Illness
An experimental RSV Vaccine is being lauded, and scrutinized, for its early efficacy. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with a pregnancy to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including NBCNews.com, CDC.gov (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention), NPR.com, and LiveScience.com.
Children’s hospitals ask for Biden’s help as RSV, flu hits Alabama and US
As Americans head into the holiday season, a rapidly intensifying flu season is straining hospitals already overburdened with patients sick from other respiratory infections. The Children’s Hospital Association, which includes Children’s of Alabama, and the American Academy of Pediatrics called on the Biden administration to declare a state of emergency last week to provide capacity support to help with the surge of hospitalizations that have coincided with the continuing children’s mental health emergency.
What Covid taught scientists and the public about the flu
On March 3, 2020, the head of the World Health Organization began a daily press briefing exhorting countries around the world to do more to stop the spread of Covid. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ plea had become a common refrain in the preceding weeks: If aggressive measures were taken, the virus could be contained.
COVID-19, RSV and the flu are straining health care systems – two epidemiologists explain what the 'triple threat' means for children
AP -- Every fall and winter, viral respiratory illnesses like the common cold and seasonal flu keep kids out of school and social activities. But this year, more children than usual are ending up at emergency departments and hospitals.In California, the Orange County health department declared a state of emergency in early November 2022 due to record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations for respiratory infections. In Maryland, emergency rooms have run out of beds because of the unusually high number of severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, infections. So emergency departments there are having to refer patients across state lines for care.In the U.S., the winter respiratory virus...
