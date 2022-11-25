THN On The 'A': What the CHL/NHL Transfers Mean for the AHL
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams discuss the CHL/NHL transfer agreement, what it means for the AHL, Avalanche prospects and Joel Hofer.
On this episode of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams:
- The NHL and CHL extended their transfer agreement last summer through June 30, 2029, multiple sources confirmed to The Hockey News. But exceptions allow for a player to get a two-week conditioning stint in the AHL if they are scratched at least five games in a row. The Seattle Kraken did this with Shane Wright, but what does the NHL/CHL transfer agreement mean in general for the AHL?
- Joel Hofer is the prospect of the week. The goalie for the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds has a 2.49 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 12 games, posting a 4-6-4 record.
- The Colorado Avalanche are the team of the week. Who are the top prospects putting up the points for the AHL's Colorado Eagles?
Check out more of our podcasts from the last week:
- The Hockey News Podcast : Which NHL Teams are Legit or Worrisome?
- NHChel Podcast : Episode 9 - Arda Ocal
- The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast : Flyers Prospects, Logan Cooley and More
- The Hockey News On The 'O' : Ottawa Senators OHL Prospects and Josh Bloom
- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : St. Louis Blues' WHL Checkup
- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : San Jose Sharks from the QMJHL and Thomas Beauregard
- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Dustin Wolf, Ottawa Senators Prospects and More
Comments / 0