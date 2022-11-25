THN On The 'A': What the CHL/NHL Transfers Mean for the AHL

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams discuss the CHL/NHL transfer agreement, what it means for the AHL, Avalanche prospects and Joel Hofer.

Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

On this episode of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams:

- The NHL and CHL extended their transfer agreement last summer through June 30, 2029, multiple sources confirmed to The Hockey News. But exceptions allow for a player to get a two-week conditioning stint in the AHL if they are scratched at least five games in a row. The Seattle Kraken did this with Shane Wright, but what does the NHL/CHL transfer agreement mean in general for the AHL?

What CHL/NHL Transfers Mean for the AHL (; 16:09)

- Joel Hofer is the prospect of the week. The goalie for the St. Louis Blues' AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds has a 2.49 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 12 games, posting a 4-6-4 record.

- The Colorado Avalanche are the team of the week. Who are the top prospects putting up the points for the AHL's Colorado Eagles?

Colorado Avalanche Prospects in the AHL (; 10:44)

Check out more of our podcasts from the last week:

- The Hockey News Podcast : Which NHL Teams are Legit or Worrisome?

- NHChel Podcast : Episode 9 - Arda Ocal

- The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast : Flyers Prospects, Logan Cooley and More

- The Hockey News On The 'O' : Ottawa Senators OHL Prospects and Josh Bloom

- The Hockey News On The 'Dub' : St. Louis Blues' WHL Checkup

- The Hockey News On The 'Q' : San Jose Sharks from the QMJHL and Thomas Beauregard

- The Hockey News On The 'A' : Dustin Wolf, Ottawa Senators Prospects and More