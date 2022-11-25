ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleury, Reaves up to old tricks with Wild already

Goalie, forward, who helped lead Golden Knights to record-breaking first season, together again. Reunited and it feels so... much like a dirty shirt being tossed at you. Old friends Ryan Reaves and Marc-Andre Fleury were at it again, this time in the Minnesota Wild locker room. Fleury, usually a master...
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game

Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
SABRES PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday afternoon that they've place 30-year-old forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Sheahan, a 2010 first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres in August and was hoping for a successful second stint with the organization.
TOREY DRUG FIGHTS & TAKES DOWN PATRIC HORNQVIST

There was a bit of a size mismatch in this fight, and if Patric Hornqvist didn't get his legs tripped up, this could have made for a decent fight. Krug has never shied away from folks who are bigger than him, which has made him popular over his career. The...
