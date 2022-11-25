Read full article on original website
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Everything Leaving Netflix in December 2022
Another year come and gone. Netflix giveth, Netflix taketh away. The leaves turn, the calendars are recycled, we all write last year on our checks before remembering we don't use checks anymore. Yep, time passes. So if any of the below were on your to-watch in 2022 list, you better get to streaming, because they won't make it to '23.
Netflix Record $15M First Week Of ‘Glass Onion’: What It Means For Box Office, Streaming & How It Came To Be
Over the 5-day Thanksgiving stretch, Netflix’s one-week sneak preview of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery buried all new and old major studio adult counterprogramming with an estimated $13.3M over 5-days for what is projected to be a $15M first week by Tuesday. Far and away, this is the best theatrical launch ever for a Netflix pre-streaming movie. Last year‘s Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot action title Red Notice is arguably their best, with a $1.25M-$1.5M 3 day opening. That pic is also their most-watched worldwide at 364M-plus hours. Glass Onion‘s 3-day of $9.3M is the 10th-best for a title opening...
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterGene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94Albert Pyun, Director...
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
Disney's animated film "Strange World" starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu, tanked over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the box office.
George Takei says none of the 'Star Trek' cast got along with 'prima donna' William Shatner
"Star Trek" alum George Takei said the "Star Trek" cast didn't get on with William Shatner and called him a "cantankerous old man."
Owner Of A Christmas Story’s House Curses Out Original Cast Member For Posing For Photos
The owner of the Christmas Story House dropped some profanity that would make Ralphie dad proud at one of the film's actors.
‘The Politician’ Star Ben Platt Engaged to ‘The Good Doctor’ Actor Noah Galvin
Here come the grooms! Ben Platt is engaged to Noah Galvin. The future husbands shared the joyful news on Instagram on Friday, November 25, posting pictures of Platt’s proposal and Galvin’s new ring. “He agreed to hang out forever,” Platt wrote in his caption. “I said...
Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened
Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
15 reasons fans believe Keanu Reeves is the greatest person ever
The "Matrix: Resurrections" star has secretly donated thousands to a children's hospital, and once gave up his seat for a woman on a crowded train.
Jenna Ortega Didn’t Ask Christina Ricci For Advice On ‘Wednesday’: “I Didn’t Want To Be Too Much Like Her”
Jenna Ortega plays the titular character Wednesday in the Netflix series based on the Charles Addams cartoons. Ortega follows in the footsteps of Christina Ricci who portrayed the character in 1991’s The Addams Family and the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values. Ricci returned to the Netflix reboot with the character of Marylin Thornhill and although she shared scenes with Ortega, the new Wednesday said she didn’t ask for any advice. “No, I think when she was on set, neither one of us said Wednesday once to each other,” Ortega said in a one-on-one interview with costar Emma Myers for MTV News. “I...
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
The company could bolster its market position, but will consumers revolt?
Is Buying Cable TV Still a Good Idea? We Do the Math
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
What Time Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 4 Premiere on Paramount Network? How To Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Live
The holiday weekend isn’t going to stop the freight train of pulsating intrigue known as Yellowstone. In tonight’s all-new episode (Season 5, Episode 4: “Horses in Heaven”), the Dutton family find themselves in a bit of hot water (what else is new?) after Beth’s (Kelly Reilly) barroom brawl with Hailey Brewer (Ashley Platz). “You just sit here and hope she doesn’t file formal charges,” Jamie (Wes Bentley) tells Beth during the episode preview. “Then you are going to stop her,” Beth replies. Who doesn’t love a little sibling sass, right? Tonight’s Yellowstone will be followed by the second episode of Sylvester Stallone’s...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Blood & Water’ Season 3 On Netflix, Where Puleng And Fikile Continue Their Sisterly Bond As The Mysteries Around Them Deepen
Blood & Water was one of Netflix’s first South African originals when it debuted two years ago, and it gained an audience through tight storytelling and a likeable cast. That continues with its third season, even as the stakes surrounding the kidnapping of Fikile Bhele get even more intense. BLOOD & WATER SEASON 3: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shot of a tape recorder, and we hear Janet Nkosana (Zikhona Sodlaka) talking to Detectives Vaans (Abduragman Adams) and Petersen (Nicole Fortuin) about what happened when the first child of Thandeka Khumalo (Gail Mabalane) was abducted at the hospital in...
Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in December
Plenty of new titles will be added to the streamer next month, including season four of "Emily in Paris" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
JoJo Siwa, Jodie Sweetin and More Stars Weigh In on Candace Cameron Bure’s Controversial ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments
Voicing their opinions. Candace Cameron Bure is facing backlash for her controversial reasoning behind her decision to leave Hallmark Channel for Great American Media. The Fuller House alum made headlines in November 2022 when she opened up about moving networks. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind […]
Bambi set to become a “vicious killing machine” in upcoming horror remake
The classic Disney film Bambi is set to be turned into a slasher movie titled Bambi: The Reckoning. The project is being handled by the team who created Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, which is set for release in the US early next year. The making of that film became possible after the character of Winnie the Pooh entered public domain at the start of the year, allowing anyone to use the character in creative media free of copyright laws.
