It’s a good time to be in the market for some new Google hardware. Google kicked off its Black Friday sales promotions on its store early this year, and that set off a chain reaction of the same or better deals being offered all over. While some products on sale are mainstays that see frequent discounts (like the Nest Mini smart speaker for $18), there are also excellent deals on the latest flagship phones and accessories. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $749, and the new Pixel Watch is $50 off.

3 DAYS AGO