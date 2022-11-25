Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Augie's Pizza to Close this Saturday after 45 Years in the Corry Community
Augie's Pizza in Corry announced on Facebook that the business will be closing at the end of day Saturday, December 3rd. Augie's Pizza has worked to provide a high quality product within a family atmosphere for over 45 years. Patrons shared on Facebook that the business will be missed in...
erienewsnow.com
Festival of Trees Winners Announced
After a long holiday weekend of voting, we have the winners from this year's Festival of Trees. Erie News Now's military-themed tree won this year's people's choice award. It was decorated by Potratz Floral. The tree reflected the station's work with local veterans with The Wall That Heals and Vietnam...
erienewsnow.com
Erie's Lady Ninjas
There's a group of women in Erie who meet at least twice a week to have some fun. It's nothing like a book club or a coffee klatch. These women are flying through the air, climbing up walls, and balancing themselves on boards and steps. The women take ninja classes...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Mom Charged After Disruptive Juvenile Causes Problems Around Town
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area mother is facing charges after her child was running lose around town, as part of an unsupervised spree full of mischievous deeds. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the area around Jamestown High School on Monday afternoon for a reported...
erienewsnow.com
Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Garage Fire In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters in Jamestown were called to a fully engulfed garage fire on the city’s northside Tuesday morning. Crews with the Jamestown Fire Department responded to 13 Alton Place just before 10:30 a.m. When the battalion chief arrived on scene, he reported the...
erienewsnow.com
Warren County Recycling Program Temporarily Suspended
In Warren County, the accelerating price of recycling led to the suspension of their program. "The decision to temporarily stop the recycling program in Warren County was a really difficult decision to make, and it was basically the result of a combination of increased costs and a finite amount of funding," said Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner.
erienewsnow.com
Trailer Fire Deemed Suspicious
BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A Sunday afternoon trailer fire in northern Chautauqua County has been deemed suspicious. Just before 4:30 p.m. the Brocton Fire Department responded to a semi-trailer fire on School Street in Brocton. While what sparked the fire is still under review, the Chautauqua County...
erienewsnow.com
Faulty Power Strip Deemed Cause Of Gerry Residential Fire
GERRY, NY (WNY News Now) – A residential fire in the Town of Gerry was likely sparked by a faulty power strip. The Gerry and Sinclairville Fire Departments responded to 2200 Old Chautauqua Road around 11 a.m. on Sunday. After flames were extinguished, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Fleeing Police From A Crash Scene In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police from a crash scene in Jamestown. The Jamestown Police Department reports Jamie Warner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Institute and Harrison Streets on Sunday night. Following...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Municipal Budget Is Finalized
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Raises in police pay and new equipment purchases for first responders is among the highlights of Jamestown’s revised municipal budget. On Monday, Jamestown City Council finalized and voted on Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 municipal budget. With a total of 27...
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Shooting in Hydetown Parking Lot
Pennsylvania State Police on Monday arrested the man wanted in a shooting in Crawford County this month, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Matthew Divido, 29, of Tionesta, faces charges including aggravated assault and attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon. It happened Nov. 19 around 2:30 a.m. in...
erienewsnow.com
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
erienewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Threatens Woman With Knife During Big Lots Shoplifting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces charges after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife during a shoplifting at our local Big Lots store. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to the Brooklyn Square retailer on Saturday. Following an investigation, it was alleged that Zachary Wilson...
