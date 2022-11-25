If you feel like the skin-care world moves quickly, that’s because it does. First there was hyaluronic acid, then it was vitamin C , followed by niacinamide, and now, we’re all about peptides. The collagen-boosting skin-care ingredient is popping up in tons of new launches lately, and we’re not complaining. But of all the peptide-powered products that have come on the scene lately, it’s the Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream that I’ll be reaching for all winter long. The rich, cushiony moisturizer touts skin-plumping, firming, and moisture replenishing benefits—making it the ultimate source of TLC for dry skin this winter. Read on for my full review and why (spoiler alert) I think it belongs in your skin-care routine.

3 DAYS AGO