Meghan Markle’s Favorite Skin-Care Brand Is Having a Site-Wide Super Sale, and We Want It All
This is not a drill: Tatcha—the Japanese beauty brand that our favorite duchess, Meghan Markle, swears by—is on sale. The trusted, luxury skin-care line is known for its efficacious formulas made with natural ingredients, and has decided to celebrate Cyber Week with some massively discounted goods. *Cue the Hallelujah chorus*
The Star Ingredient in This ‘Resurrection’ Cream Boosts Collagen and Firms Skin Overnight—And It’s 25% Off
If you feel like the skin-care world moves quickly, that’s because it does. First there was hyaluronic acid, then it was vitamin C , followed by niacinamide, and now, we’re all about peptides. The collagen-boosting skin-care ingredient is popping up in tons of new launches lately, and we’re not complaining. But of all the peptide-powered products that have come on the scene lately, it’s the Cocokind Resurrection Polypeptide Cream that I’ll be reaching for all winter long. The rich, cushiony moisturizer touts skin-plumping, firming, and moisture replenishing benefits—making it the ultimate source of TLC for dry skin this winter. Read on for my full review and why (spoiler alert) I think it belongs in your skin-care routine.
Save Serious Cash on the Serum a Derm Calls ‘Laser in a Bottle’ at the Dermstore Black Friday Sale
When dermatologist Richard Fitzpatrick, MD, co-founded SkinMedica, he zeroed in on skin longevity. Instead of thinking only about the typical anti-aging bandaid solutions (aka products that fight signs of aging after they happen), he wanted to develop a way to slow the aging process and help the skin heal from within. And for over 20 years, SkinMedica has been making some of the top products.
4 Non-Negotiable Clothing-Care Rules a Dermatologist Says To Follow if You Have Eczema
When you have eczema, you have to steer clear of potential irritants like dye and fragrance. While we know that it's important to monitor which skin products you're using, Jeanine Downie, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Montclair, New Jersey who treats eczema and also has it herself, says you also want to be mindful of the clothes and fabrics you put on your body.
This $9 Self Tanner Will Trick Your Skin Into Thinking It’s Summer (Yes, Even in the Dead of Winter)
Now that it gets darker earlier and earlier every day, I’m pulling out all the stops to make up for the severe lack of sunshine in my life. This means I’ll be posting in front of my light therapy lamp, sipping on my favorite caffeinated drinks to avoid crawling into bed at 4 p.m., and staying on top of my self care to combat the shorter days and winter sads. Another thing I’ll be doing all winter long is lathering myself in self tanner.
Hate Putting On Body Lotion? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturized Without It
My name is Kara Jillian Brown, and I hate putting on body lotion. Typically, it's something I do when I have to, like throwing some lotion on my arms and legs before I go outside while wearing a dress. But if I'm just chilling at home, chances are my legs are so ashy I could start a fire. I know this isn't good for my skin, but since I'm in my 20s, I don't really notice any long-term effects. As I get older, though, I know that my skin will get drier and drier, and having a moisture routine is key to having healthy, radiant skin.
From Casper to Kindle, Here Are the 21 Smartest Black Friday Sales on Amazon You Should Take Advantage Of
With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP.
3 Magnesium-Rich Drink Recipes That Help Promote Restful Sleep and Hydration
As soon as the temperatures drop, you may find yourself feeling extra parched—and every part of your body is suddenly rough to the touch (dry hands, dull hair, chapped lips... you get the picture). That’s because, contrary to popular belief, dehydration can happen even when it’s freezing cold outside and your body is sweat-free.
Our Editors Tried Spanx’s Best-Selling, Butt-Sculpting Jeggings—Spoiler Alert, We’re Really Impressed
Chances are, the word "Spanx" conjures up images of sculpting shapewear pieces made to be worn underneath slinky dresses and clingy skirts. But jeans? Unlikely. Turns out, Spanx does make jeans—really good ones, at that. And just like its iconic shapewear—as well as its array of other lifestyle and activewear pieces—they're made with the brand's sculpting technology that hugs curves and lifts booties in the most comfortable, fashionable way possible.
Yes, You Probably Already Need To Replace Your Running Sneaks—Get These Podiatrist-Approved Brands on Sale Now
When I started running during the pandemic and realized my worn-out cross trainers weren’t going to cut it, I bought myself a pair of cream and pink Nike Pegasus 28s. They saw me through my first long run, my rejuvenating runs on weekends away, my sad runs for processing the things I was missing out on because of COVID, the joyous runs like the one celebrating my birthday.
How To Keep Wavy Hair Looking Fresh—Never Flat—With Fewer Weekly Washes
Those with naturally wavy hair understand the struggle of waking up to find your once-bouncy waves looking flat and frizzy and having to decide what to do about it. Should you wash it all over again? Or brush it out and throw it in a bun? Admittedly, neither one feels like an ideal option.
‘I’m a Chef, and These Are the 3 Coffee Makers I’ll Be Shopping This Black Friday’
As a culinary school grad, it’s only natural that I have super high standards for my morning cup of coffee—not to mention an absolute need for it to get through the day without slumping over with exhaustion. So, it’s no surprise that Black Friday deals on coffee makers can instantly make me feel like a kid at a candy store. This year, after extensive research (and holiday wishlist requests from my loved ones), I’ve narrowed down my favorite coffee makers to three machines—and they each have different capabilities to suit every type of coffee drinker and budget.
NoBull Sneakers Have a Devoted Fan-Following in Cross-Training Gyms—But Its Running Sneakers Deserve Equal Hype
As someone who wakes up every morning at 5:35 a.m. to get dressed and out the door for a 6:05 a.m. Orangetheory workout, I’ll take any time-saving hack I can get. Once upon a time, I’d wait until the morning of to rifle through my drawers for leggings, a sports bra, and tank; now, I set them out the night before. At the beginning of my OTF journey, I’d regularly reach for lace-up shoes; now, I give myself a break with supportive-yet-convenient slip-on sneak, particularly, the NoBull Knit Runner ($159).
The Frizz-Fighting Products You Use In the Summer May Not Work in the Winter—Here’s What You Need Instead
The sticky days of summer are long gone, which means we're free from humidity inflating our hair and messing up our styles. But even on dry winter days, you can still experience frizz. According to cosmetic chemist Joseph Cincotta, PhD, who was behind the creation of John Frieda's iconic Frizz Ease line, winter frizz is totally different from summer frizz and must be treated as such.
These Silky Satin Pillowcases Are Saving My Damaged Hair—And They’re Only $9 on Amazon Right Now
After growing my natural hair out for six years, I took a giant leap this spring and hopped on the viral copper hair trend. For a while, I loved it. I loved how the warm red shade complimented my skin tone and made my eyes pop, but after a few months, I grew tired of the maintenance. Despite my hair’s best interests, I recently asked my stylist to give me an ashy blonde balayage, one that would allow me to grow out my natural hair without an obvious rootline. While she absolutely killed it, delivering the blonde ‘do I had asked for, there was no way to avoid the damage. My once supple, medium brown hair is now a dry, blonde shadow of its former glory.
Psst—Adidas’ Best-Selling Sneakers Are Up to 70% Off for Black Friday, Along With Activewear and Gear
The secret's out—Adidas' Black Friday sale has *kicked* off, with up to 70 percent off just about everything, and styles are already selling out. Through November 30, Adidas apparel, gear, and footwear are all deeply discounted for the event. Just act fast—deals this good don't stick around for long.
From Treadmill to Trail, the New Saucony Ride 15 TR Sneaker Is the Most Stable Shoe I’ve Worn in Years
And road runners are hitting the trail. In fact, over 20 million people around the world are currently trail running, according to World Athletics. With that number on the rise and more people opting to venture outdoors for their daily run (even in the cold temps!), popular sneaker brand Saucony recently released its new Saucony Ride 15 TR ($140), which aims to welcome new and seasoned runners to the trail.
The ‘Dolphin Skin’ Moisturizing Routine Will Make Your Body Baby-Soft and Smooth
When it's cold outside, you put on layers to insulate your body, keeping the warmth in and the chill out. The same concept should apply to your body-care routine—slather on layers of serums, creams, and oils to hydrate your skin, lock in moisture, and keep the dry air out. That's the premise that model and beauty content creator Dana Patterson used to create the "dolphin skin" routine.
This Just In: Saatva’s Luxe, Award-Winning Mattresses are $500 Off for Black Friday
ICYMI, there's a lot of luxe on sale for Black Friday. Smart vacuums, barista-worthy coffee machines, sheets so soft they belong in a hotel—it's all deeply discounted for the event. But if there's one sale that's dripping in luxury and worth your attention, it's Saatva's Black Friday sale. From now until December 5th, you can save between $225 and $500 on its famous mattresses—no code required.
No, ‘Recovery Shoes’ Aren’t Just Comfy Sneakers. Here’s the Scoop From Podiatrists—Including Their Recs
I’ve always tried to keep the contents of my closet fairly minimal—if it doesn’t have a clear purpose or spark a solid amount of joy, it’s not making the cut. So I’ve long been skeptical of recovery shoes (footwear that's designed to be worn after activity to help your feet, well, recover). If my running shoes are designed to be as comfortable as possible, why do I need a whole separate pair to wear after my run?
