coingeek.com

Australia’s financial watchdog sues Coinbase-backed Block Earner over unlicensed digital asset services

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has taken Block Earner to court over its alleged unregistered offering of digital asset products to the public. Block Earner, a firm backed by Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Aave, also operates an unregistered managed investment scheme that violates Australia’s capital market laws, the regulator said. ASIC averred before the court that the USD Earner, Gold Earner, and Crypto Earner were financial products managed under an investment scheme that required the approval of the regulator.
forkast.news

Australian fintech firm launches new AUD stablecoin, AUDE

Australian blockchain fintech startup Ettle Pty Ltd. has completed the first transaction on its recently launched Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin, AUDE, according to a statement shared with Forkast. Fast facts. Running on Ethereum, Algorand and soon to be other Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible blockchains, the AUDE transaction was completed between business...
CoinDesk

US State Regulators Investigating Crypto Trading Firm Genesis Global Capital: Barron’s

Several U.S. state regulators are looking into whether crypto trading firm Genesis Global Capital may have violated securities laws, according to a report from Barron’s. The report said that Alabama Securities Commission Director Joseph Borg indicated that his agency and several other states are involved in the investigations, which focus on whether Genesis and other companies persuaded residents of their states to invest in crypto securities without having the proper registrations. Borg did not name the other companies being investigated.
ALABAMA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Crypto-friendly UK banks develop cold feet amid crypto collapse

Starling joins the crypto restrictions bandwagon along with Santander, which had set limits on Bitcoin and Ethereum transactions. According to a report from leading analysis firm Chainalysis, as of July 2022, crypto-related crimes were at US$1.9 billion. The United Kingdom is one nation that has taken an aggressive stance against...
TheStreet

Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies. But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report shares...
Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Central Banks Buy Record High Gold

COLLIN PLUME (NOVEMBER 17, 2022) – Central banks bought a record-breaking 400 tons of gold in the third quarter of 2022, a 300% increase from last year, according to the World Gold Council. 673 tons of gold has been purchased in total this year, the largest quantity in a...
coingeek.com

Digital Currency group under strain as Genesis teeters on edge of bankruptcy

Concerns are mounting that Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), which has ties to nearly every company in the digital asset space, could prove the next casualty of the current market crisis. On Tuesday, DCG boss Silbert issued a note to shareholders, noting the “difficult industry conditions” plaguing the...
coingeek.com

Kenya to tax 4 million digital asset owners under new bill

Kenya is seeking to tax over 4 million digital asset owners in a new bill that, if approved, will bring this rapidly-growing industry under regulatory oversight for the first time ever in the East African country. The Capital Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was proposed recently by Abraham Kirwa, a legislator...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
protos.com

Green bitcoin miner crashes, takes Aussie billionaire with it

An Australian software billionaire and climate change activist has likely taken a hit after a ‘green’ bitcoin mining firm he invested in saw its share price plummet by 94%. Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes owns shares in Iris Energy, a New South Wales-based sustainable mining firm that claims to...

