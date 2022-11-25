If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.

MONROE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO