ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Light The World Giving Machine coming to Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence

CHARLOTTE – The Light the World Giving Machine is coming to Charlotte this Christmas. These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. Instead of buying junk food that drops down to the bottom of the vending machine, people can insert their credit card to donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
CHARLOTTE, NC
corneliustoday.com

Cornelius home and property sales

Nov. 28. These recent property transactions in Cornelius were recorded by the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds Sept. 19 – Oct. 17. 9/19/22 $415,000 Casey Turner & James Lutz to Cori Hagans, 10938 Shelly Renee Drive. 9/19/22 $468,000 Daniel Brady & Linda Dumzio to Evelyn Gerspach, 18125 Ebenezer Drive.
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers

Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Inspections (Nov.18-24)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:. • Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 100. • East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 98 • Knockout Enterprises (KO Food Truck), 1122 Turtle Ridge Drive – 100. •...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

What businesses see as Cornelius grows

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
CORNELIUS, NC
travelexperta.com

Some of Our Favorite Things to Do in Charlotte, North Carolina

Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, sports, shopping, brewery experiences, unique culinary, or just family fun, Charlotte’s got it going on.Eight things that you can do when you travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.Take a look at these Things to Do in Charlotte, NC. The Huffington Post called Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wesley Chapel to host Cocoa & Carols on Dec. 10

WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation Committee will hold Cocoa & Carols with Santa. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Dogwood Park, 121 Lester Davis Road, Waxhaw. There will be holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, bonfire...
WAXHAW, NC
Queen City News

Brookshire Blvd. reopens after fatal accident investigation: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Department of Transportation said both directions of Brookshire Boulevard were closed near Idaho Drive in Charlotte due to what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police called a fatal accident investigation on Monday. NCDOT said the incident happened sometime around 7:45 a.m. on NC-16. Inbound and Outbound lanes were blocked and the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina

If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Thanksgiving Remix: Recipes For Holiday Leftovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’ve all feasted on turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, and a plethora of traditional Thanksgiving foods. Now that the day is over, our refrigerators are either stocked with more leftovers than we can imagine or we’re just completely over the taste of Thanksgiving food. It’s time to get creative in the kitchen and whip up some new meals with the leftovers. Remixing Thanksgiving leftovers can save lots of money and prevent a waste of great food.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD is cracking down on street takeover groups

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is cracking down on street takeover groups. In previous incidents, these groups have shut down various intersections, taking part in racing & other reckless driving acts, police say. According to a statement by CMPD, on Nov. 18 and 19, officers conducted stops at numerous locations in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student

The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
UNION COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy