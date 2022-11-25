Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Rezoning Of Dilworth Neighborhood Bar Has Customers Concerned About Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday afternoon, Dilworth Neighborhood Grille saw its fair share of patriotic soccer fans. “I love it. This place is home base for a lot of teams,” said customer Seth Amott. About 600 people packed the bar to watch a tie between America and England.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Light The World Giving Machine coming to Charlotte’s Promenade on Providence
CHARLOTTE – The Light the World Giving Machine is coming to Charlotte this Christmas. These bright red vending machines work in reverse by giving people an opportunity to buy much-needed items for local and global charities. Instead of buying junk food that drops down to the bottom of the vending machine, people can insert their credit card to donate a goat for a needy family in Africa or an acre of sweet potatoes for another family in Asia.
WCNC
Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
Chef Sam Hart set to begin next chapter with $1.6M relaunch of restaurant Counter-
CHARLOTTE — Chef Sam Hart’s newest chapter is about to begin. Hart’s fine-dining restaurant Counter- is set to open on Dec. 14 at 2001 W. Morehead St. in west Charlotte. It is moving to the Salt + Vinegar adaptive-reuse project on West Morehead Street. That $1.6 million, 5,200-square-foot space will house Hart’s new concept, Biblio, as well.
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
Detectives investigate homicide at McDonald’s in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Detectives are investigating a homicide Monday night in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Charlotte, officials said. First responders were called to the McDonald’s on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road at about 8 p.m. and found someone who had been shot in the parking lot.
corneliustoday.com
Cornelius home and property sales
Nov. 28. These recent property transactions in Cornelius were recorded by the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds Sept. 19 – Oct. 17. 9/19/22 $415,000 Casey Turner & James Lutz to Cori Hagans, 10938 Shelly Renee Drive. 9/19/22 $468,000 Daniel Brady & Linda Dumzio to Evelyn Gerspach, 18125 Ebenezer Drive.
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Inspections (Nov.18-24)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:. • Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 100. • East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 98 • Knockout Enterprises (KO Food Truck), 1122 Turtle Ridge Drive – 100. •...
What businesses see as Cornelius grows
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
travelexperta.com
Some of Our Favorite Things to Do in Charlotte, North Carolina
Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, sports, shopping, brewery experiences, unique culinary, or just family fun, Charlotte’s got it going on.Eight things that you can do when you travel to Charlotte, North Carolina.Take a look at these Things to Do in Charlotte, NC. The Huffington Post called Charlotte...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wesley Chapel to host Cocoa & Carols on Dec. 10
WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel Parks and Recreation Committee will hold Cocoa & Carols with Santa. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 at Dogwood Park, 121 Lester Davis Road, Waxhaw. There will be holiday entertainment from local school choral groups, bonfire...
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
Brookshire Blvd. reopens after fatal accident investigation: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina Department of Transportation said both directions of Brookshire Boulevard were closed near Idaho Drive in Charlotte due to what Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police called a fatal accident investigation on Monday. NCDOT said the incident happened sometime around 7:45 a.m. on NC-16. Inbound and Outbound lanes were blocked and the […]
country1037fm.com
Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina
If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thanksgiving Remix: Recipes For Holiday Leftovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’ve all feasted on turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, and a plethora of traditional Thanksgiving foods. Now that the day is over, our refrigerators are either stocked with more leftovers than we can imagine or we’re just completely over the taste of Thanksgiving food. It’s time to get creative in the kitchen and whip up some new meals with the leftovers. Remixing Thanksgiving leftovers can save lots of money and prevent a waste of great food.
qcitymetro.com
CMPD is cracking down on street takeover groups
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is cracking down on street takeover groups. In previous incidents, these groups have shut down various intersections, taking part in racing & other reckless driving acts, police say. According to a statement by CMPD, on Nov. 18 and 19, officers conducted stops at numerous locations in the...
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
WBTV
Group honors Jason Myers, Chip Tayag with Rowan County holiday display
Officers said the child and two dogs were removed from the vehicle by witnesses. NC's first 'Safe Haven Baby Box' to be unveiled in Ashe County. So far, 21 infants have been placed in baby boxes across the country since the organization was founded in 2017. Former Hornets broadcaster Gerry...
