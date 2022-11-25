Read full article on original website
Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Andrew Wiggins had a big highlight in Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?
Steph Curry got a technical foul during Sunday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
LeBron James Has Blunt Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
LeBron James is a well-known Ohio State superfan. Naturally, the NBA superstar was not too pleased by the Buckeyes' performance in Saturday's home loss to the rival Michigan Wolverines. "Good Ole Old Fashion A** Kicking!!!" James wrote on Twitter. LeBron certainly isn't wrong. Despite entering the game as eight-point favorites,...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Lakers News: LeBron James Once Again Uses An Off Day To Thirst After An Elite Shooter
This time, it's a Brooklyn Nets marksman.
LeBron James ‘Wanted To Do Something’ To Zach Collins After Russell Westbrook Drama
Collins was ejected following his move of elbowing Westbrook on the head.
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
Michael Jordan said he would drop 50 after he found out Byron Scott wasn't going to guard him
Byron Scott shared what Michael Jordan did when he found out Anthony Peeler would guard him
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Protecting Russell Westbrook In Zach Collins Fracas
LBJ had Brodie's back last night.
NBA
Celtics’ 3-Point Shooting Buries Hornets Early In Boston
McDaniels Scores Career-High 24 PTS, Charlotte Overwhelmed By 24 Opposing 3-Pointers. As the Charlotte Hornets currently weather a multitude of key early-season injuries, they’re bound to occasionally run into a buzz-saw of a team that’s just firing on all cylinders. That team on Monday night was the NBA-leading Boston Celtics and the Hornets simply couldn’t keep up with their high-powered offense in a 140-105 road loss at TD Garden.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
NBA
Horry Scale: Andrew Nembhard beats buzzer, Lakers from deep
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
NBA
Ben Simmons (knee) day-to-day after leaving game vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons left Monday’s 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness and did not return. Simmons exited the game with 9:03 remaining in the second quarter and was replaced in the lineup by big man Nic Claxton. Simmons missed four games from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 due to swelling in the left knee and had fluid drained from it.
NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"
Dwight Howard is close to averaging a 30-point triple-double already in the Taiwanese league. And fans are loving what they're seeing from his performances.
NBA
10 things we've learned during 1st quarter of the season
There are no championships to win, no awards to earn, no reason for comfort and no reason for alarm just yet. The NBA season is only one-fourth old, with plenty of time to see dreams realized … and ruined. This is, however, the right time to check temperatures and...
NBA
The Night in Tweets: Nembhard's Buzzer Beater Beats Lakers
The Pacers came away with a thrilling 116-115 win over the Lakers on Monday night/Tuesday morning, as rookie guard Andrew Nembhard's hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stun LeBron & Co. Missed the moment while you were sleeping or just want to re-live it in all its glory? Here...
NBA
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 28, 2022
Week 7 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (11-8) will alternate between opponents with sub- and plus-.500 records, starting with Monday’s 7 p.m. home contest vs. Oklahoma City (8-12). A brief homestand concludes Wednesday vs. Toronto (10-9), followed by another visit to San Antonio (6-15) on Friday. On Sunday, the Pelicans host Denver (12-7) in a 2:30 p.m. matinee.
