Man found dead in residential street was ‘victim of acid attack and gunshot’
A man whose body was found dumped in a residential street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body had been shot and subjected to an acid attack, according to police.Liam Smith was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, at around 7pm on Thursday.Specialist police officers wearing protective clothing have been involved in examining the area where the body of the 38-year-old was discovered.#UPDATE | Following the body of Liam Smith (38) being found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, #Wigan on the night of Thursday 24 November 2022, initial information indicates that he was...
Tributes to man found dead with ‘potentially hazardous’ substances on his body
Grieving relatives have paid tribute to a man who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body.Liam Smith’s body was discovered on a residential street at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester.In a brief statement released through Greater Manchester Police, his family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”His family have asked for privacy while they grieve.A Home Office post-mortem examination has been...
Three people arrested after bodies of two babies found in Wales home
Three people have been arrested after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in south Wales.Officers were called to the house in Wildmill, Bridgend, at just before 8pm on November 26.Two men aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child and they remain in police custody.An investigation is ongoing and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information.Superintendent Marc Attwell, from South Wales Police, said: “This is very distressing incident, and we are appealing for anyone with information, to please get in touch.“There will be a visible police presence in the area as extensive inquiries continue over the weekend and we encourage anyone with information or concerns to talk to officers.” Read More Scotland cannot hold indyref2, Supreme Court rulesMinister defends Sunak’s private GP because NHS given ‘a lot of money’Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreat
Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop. Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January. The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks...
Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester.Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday.Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about 11am on Thursday.He was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.As always, the information the public provide us is crucial to our investigation and I urge anyone who may have information about this heart-breaking incident to please come forward and tell the policeDetective Superintendent Neil JonesA second teenager...
Neighbour appears in court charged with flat fire murders of mother and children
A neighbour of a mother and two young children who died after a house fire has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder.Jamie Barrow, 31, from Clifton, Nottingham, was remanded in custody until Monday after making a two-minute appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.Barrow, of Fairisle Close, is accused of the murdering Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one.All three victims died from smoke inhalation following a severe blaze at their first-floor flat in Fairisle Close in the early hours of Sunday.Their alleged killer appeared in the dock wearing a plain...
Murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart are linked, say police
The fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London are linked, police have said.One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.As neighbours mourned the losses of the boys, police revealed on Sunday afternoon they are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a dark-coloured SUV-type vehicle in the area.Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh, speaking at the scene of one of the incidents, told reporters: “Homicide colleagues are investigating and are treating the two murders as linked.“I can assure everybody affected...
Mom Slams Woman Charged With Her 5-Year-Old’s ‘Devastating’ Murder
The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died over the weekend in Kemmerer, Wyoming, put her daughter’s alleged killer on blast in a series of Facebook posts, saying she and the child’s father are “beyond broken.”. Kayla Kartchner, 27, repeatedly slammed Cheri Lynn Marler—who was arrested Sunday...
Three remain in custody after baby deaths
An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a grassed area at the rear of the street has been cordoned off.Huw David, leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “This is shocking and tragic news, and the residents of Wildmill are supporting...
Man dies after fight on Richmond Bridge
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a fight on Richmond Bridge.Police were called to the scene in south-west London at about 4am on Saturday and found a man in his early 30s who had suffered serious injuries.The Metropolitan Police said officers administered CPR before paramedics took over and transported the man to hospital, where he died later that morning.His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.There have been no arrests over the alleged murder.We believe a number of people watched the incident unfold and some onlookers may have recorded...
Teenager arrested over fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys
A teenager has been arrested over the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just a mile apart in south-east London, police said.Kearne Solanke was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was discovered in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.Metropolitan Police said late on Sunday evening that another 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of their murders, with the two incidents being treated by police as linked.Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a positive development in what is a complex and fast-moving investigation. Charlie and Kearne’s...
Salford kidnap attempts: Man arrested after three girls targeted
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap three teenage girls over five days. An investigation was launched after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop in Monton, Salford, at 18:00 GMT on 21 November. Detectives believe the man...
Man critically injured in police shooting
A man is critically ill after being shot by police at a house in Somerset. Avon and Somerset Police said they entered the house on Wick Road near Weston-super-Mare at about 11:30 GMT as part of a firearms investigation. Inside the house an officer shot a man in his 30s....
Idaho Stabbings: Detectives Say Evidence Hunt Has Been “Very Successful” As Videos Pour In
At this time, no known suspects have been publicly identified. Nearly two weeks after the fatal stabbings in Moscow, Idaho left four students dead, detectives are providing another update on their investigation. As TMZ reports, currently, authorities are using video footage – and a lack thereof – to piece together an important story.
Danville Neil: DNA evidence sees man jailed for siblings' killing
A career criminal who killed an elderly brother and sister almost 30 years ago has been jailed for life. Danville Neil, 65, "dodged justice for years" after attacking WW2 veteran William Bryan, 71, and widow Anne Castle, 74, during a break-in at their east London home in August 1993. Neil...
Seventh man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers
A 58-year-old man has been arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone.The man was arrested on Saturday by detectives from the terrorism investigation unit in the Strabane area and is being being detained at Musgrave police station under the Terrorism Act.Police said that a property was also searched.He is the seventh man to be arrested in connection with the incident.The two officers had been on patrol on Thursday November 17 at Mount Carmel Heights when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security...
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
Murder investigation after two 16-year-olds stabbed a mile apart
Two teenagers have died after being stabbed a mile apart from each other on the same afternoon, police said.The 16-year-old males were attacked in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead, south-east London.The Metropolitan Police were called out at around 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.Both youths were pronounced dead and a murder investigation has been launched.Earlier this evening, officers in Greenwich responded to two calls roughly a mile apart. At both locations they found 16-year-old males with stab wounds.Sadly, both males have been pronounced dead this evening.A murder investigation has been launched....
Whitland: Man killed after being trampled by escaped cow
A man has died after being "attacked and trampled" by an escaped cow. The animal escaped from Whitland Mart, Carmarthenshire on Saturday 19 November and injured the man in nearby North Road, Dyfed-Powys Police said. Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed onto rail lines and eventually had...
Neighbours mourning loss of boys, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart
Neighbours are mourning the loss of two 16-year-old boys who were fatally stabbed just a mile apart in south-east London.One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.Police investigating the stabbings are working to establish whether there is a link due to their proximity.Crime scenes remained in place at both locations on Sunday morning with police offices guarding the cordoned off areas.Everyone in the area has been mourning. It is very sad to lose a 16-year-old boyBamidele FolorunsoSeveral teenage boys laid flowers by the cordon in Titmuss...
