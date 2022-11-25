ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

NOLA.com

Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship

Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Three and out: Scott Rabalais provides his big takeaways from the LSU-Texas A&M game

After a second half of the season in which LSU looked like it could always find a way to win, the Tigers lost their way against a Texas A&M team that has suffered through a lost season. Until Saturday night. The Aggies controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock in the first half, and made the big plays it needed in the second half to pull out the upset victory, ending LSU’s national title hopes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 0 10 7 6 — 23 Texas A&M 7 10 7 14 — 38 TEXAS A&M: Devon Achane 10 run at 4:54 (Randy Bond kick). DRIVE: 15 plays, 90 yards, 7:37. KEY PLAYS: On the third play of the drive, Achane 8 run on third-and-1 to the Texas A&M 27. Achane 10 run to the A&M 48. Achane 4 run on third-and-1 to the LSU 39 keeps the drive alive. AGGIES 7, TIGERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.

A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds

The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
PARADIS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power

At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Driver killed in Luling crash when his car misses curve, flips, hits tree

A Tampa, Florida, man was fatally injured when his car flipped and hit a tree along River Road in Luling, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. Troopers said Dimitrius Titone, 27, was eastbound in a 2019 Ford Fusion when the car ran off the road in a curve near Sings Lane, overturned and crashed Friday at about 6:30 p.m.
LULING, LA
NOLA.com

Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA

