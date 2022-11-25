Read full article on original website
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
No. 11 LSU women's hoops team returns home after successful trip to Bahamas
The LSU women's basketball team had its streak of 100-point games stopped during its first road trip to the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas, last week, but returned home to a higher ranking and a 7 p.m. Tuesday night game against Southeastern Louisiana at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kim...
Here's what Kirby Smart said about Brian Kelly, LSU ahead of SEC Championship
Kirby Smart took the lectern on Monday to discuss what the Georgia Bulldogs are doing to prepare for LSU in Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The Dawgs are preparing for the Tigers just as much as Brian Kelly and his team are preparing LSU for their first SEC Championship game since 2019. Smart gave his praises to Kelly and the growth of the Tigers, but Smart knows they need to prepare for "a really talented team."
LSU men's, women's basketball teams to be part of new ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023-24 season
The LSU men's and women's basketball teams will be part of a new Atlantic Coast Conference/Southeastern Conference Challenge beginning next season. The ACC/SEC Challenge series will replace the Big 12/SEC Challenge for both LSU teams, the SEC, ACC and ESPN announced Monday morning. Started in the 2013-14 season, the 10th...
Three and out: Scott Rabalais provides his big takeaways from the LSU-Texas A&M game
After a second half of the season in which LSU looked like it could always find a way to win, the Tigers lost their way against a Texas A&M team that has suffered through a lost season. Until Saturday night. The Aggies controlled the line of scrimmage and the clock in the first half, and made the big plays it needed in the second half to pull out the upset victory, ending LSU’s national title hopes.
LSU vs. Texas A&M: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 0 10 7 6 — 23 Texas A&M 7 10 7 14 — 38 TEXAS A&M: Devon Achane 10 run at 4:54 (Randy Bond kick). DRIVE: 15 plays, 90 yards, 7:37. KEY PLAYS: On the third play of the drive, Achane 8 run on third-and-1 to the Texas A&M 27. Achane 10 run to the A&M 48. Achane 4 run on third-and-1 to the LSU 39 keeps the drive alive. AGGIES 7, TIGERS 0.
Walker: Southern's Eric Dooley gets Bayou Classic win that would've made 'Daddy Steve' smile
Steve Dooley Jr. — or “Daddy Steve,” as everyone called him — would have been awfully proud Saturday. He would have been walking around with his chest proudly stuck out, just like everyone else in Jaguar Nation had reason to do so Saturday afternoon in the Caesars Superdome.
A tire recycler says they'll fight blight in Baton Rouge. Competitors are pushing back.
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.
A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
Paradis tornado that hit church had 100 mph winds
The short-lived tornado that ripped through Paradis on Saturday afternoon, damaging the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and knocking power out to at least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers, was rated at EF-1 intensity, with top winds of 100 mph, according to surveyors with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service.
2 missing St. Tammany girls and their dog found safe in woods: 'God is so good'
Two young St. Tammany girls who went missing from their front yard Monday afternoon with their dog have been found and are safe, authorities said. The sisters, ages 4 and 7, were found "deep in the heavy woods," according to a Facebook post from their mom, Mary Bourg. "Y'all, God...
St. Charles Parish assesses damage after tornado knocks out power
At least 3,200 Entergy Louisiana customers lost power and some buildings were damaged when a tornado struck Paradis on Saturday afternoon. Roofing materials were ripped from their anchors between Cadow and Bayou Gauche roads, and tree limbs and power lines were downed on the west bank of St. Charles Parish. Westbound U.S. 90 was closed to tall vehicles because of sagging power lines.
18-year-old shot and killed on Canal Street Saturday night; suspect arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Canal Street (map) Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim was walking on Canal Street at about 8:42 p.m. when another male approached and fired multiple...
Driver killed in Luling crash when his car misses curve, flips, hits tree
A Tampa, Florida, man was fatally injured when his car flipped and hit a tree along River Road in Luling, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. Troopers said Dimitrius Titone, 27, was eastbound in a 2019 Ford Fusion when the car ran off the road in a curve near Sings Lane, overturned and crashed Friday at about 6:30 p.m.
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
Letters: Don't be fooled, privatizing EBR schools would leave some out in the cold
At first blush, who could argue with Kenneth Campbell’s published comments about the new East Baton Rouge School Board? Of course, the board should make “student achievement the primary focus of everything that it does” and strive to “build consensus with their colleagues around the right set of priorities.”
