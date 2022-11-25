Dior has been inescapable for the past couple weeks. In New York earlier this month, celebrities like Norah Jones, Maye Musk, and Alexandra Daddario could be seen flitting around East 89th Street in Dior gowns for the house’s final International Gala at the Guggenheim. In London, motifs from the cruise 2023 collection—compass roses, lucky stars, and sparkling florals—were reimagined as Christmas lights in the windows of Harrods for The Fabulous World of Dior, marking the first time in history a brand has ever taken over the display of the iconic London department store. And on every recent red carpet, Dior’s presence has been ubiquitous.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO