Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Glam Christmas Sweater for Date Night with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent the holiday weekend in NYC. The superstar couple were spotted leaving the Winter Garden theater on Broadway after seeing The Music Man on Friday night. The Afflecks looked...
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Close-Up Photos of Her Baby Boy
Kylie Jenner is giving us a rare glimpse into her family life. The makeup mogul shared an Instagram post today featuring sweet photos of herself with longtime boyfriend Travis Scott and their two kids. The first shot shows Kylie walking next to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, while carrying her baby...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look Like the Coolest Couple in Coordinating Red-Hot Looks
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Relationship Timeline. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still Hollywood's best-dressed couple. The two coordinated in red-hot looks this past weekend while attending the Imagine reggae show in Barbados. For the occasion, the "Lift Me Up" singer looked gorgeous...
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Podcast Leads iHeartMedia Slate Alongside New Shows From Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre & Amber Ruffin
EXCLUSIVE: iHeartMedia is launching its latest slate of original podcasts with shows from the likes of Rosie O’Donnell, Jason Alexander, Eric Andre and Amber Ruffin as well as a Curb Your Enthusiasm rewatch series. It is rolling out The History Of Curb Your Enthusiasm With Susie Essman and Jeff Garlin, Onward with Rosie O’Donnell (w/t), Really? No, Really? from Alexander, The Amber and Lacey Show / Lacey and Amber Show (w/t) and Bombing with Eric Andre. The company is behind podcasts such as The Ron Burgundy Podcast, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy from The Daily Show and Man Thinkers from George Kareman...
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney's latest hair transformation is the brunette inspiration we need
While brunette hair often has the advantage of having naturally brilliant shine, it is more difficult to give dark hair a fresh update (unlike blondes, whose lack of pigment allows them to experiment with colourful tints). Which is why we're eternally grateful whenever fashion icons and celebrities serve us brunette hair inspiration for our next salon trip.
65 Tweets That Made Me Bust A Gut In 2022 But Would've Confused The Hell Out Of Me In 2012
These tweets belong in a time capsule for 2022.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Belly Bump Is “Not a Baby,” but a Painful Ovarian Cyst
Hailey Bieber has had a difficult year in terms of health, and in a new post, she revealed she is currently going through another hiccup. On her Instagram Story yesterday, the model shared a photo of herself in gray sweats, lifting up her matching sweatshirt in front of a mirror to reveal a small belly bump.
Harper's Bazaar
Dior Is Everywhere All of a Sudden
Dior has been inescapable for the past couple weeks. In New York earlier this month, celebrities like Norah Jones, Maye Musk, and Alexandra Daddario could be seen flitting around East 89th Street in Dior gowns for the house’s final International Gala at the Guggenheim. In London, motifs from the cruise 2023 collection—compass roses, lucky stars, and sparkling florals—were reimagined as Christmas lights in the windows of Harrods for The Fabulous World of Dior, marking the first time in history a brand has ever taken over the display of the iconic London department store. And on every recent red carpet, Dior’s presence has been ubiquitous.
Will Smith Broke His Silence On What Happened When He Slapped Chris Rock At The 2022 Oscars, And He Said It Was A "Horrific" Night
"There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just — I lost it, you know?”
After Being Turned Away From A Club Because Of Their Size, These Women Are Calling For A Change In Nightclub Policies
Curve models Ella Halikas and Alexa McCoy were entering a club with about 12 other women when only they were stopped by the bouncer, who looked them up and down, closed off the rope, and denied them entry. "This type of discrimination is so damaging to people's self worth and confidence," Ella told BuzzFeed.
Harper's Bazaar
Gabrielle Union’s Ethereal Gown Was Inspired by the Roman Gods
Gabrielle Union channeled actual goddess energy while stepping out in New York City last night. The actress looked divine in an exquisite velvet gown from Fendi's spring/summer 2023 couture collection. The midnight black turtleneck dress featured a smoky gray portrait of a woman dressed in classical Roman clothing emblazoned on the front, a nod to Rome's mythological past. She topped off the statement piece with jewels from Tiffany & Co. and pulled her hair up into a high puff bun, held together by metallic gold hair ties.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Celebrates 110 Years of Albanian Independence in a Luxe Knit Dress
Dua Lipa is starting her newfound life as a citizen of Albania in style. The pop star, who was granted Albanian citizenship this past weekend, shared photos of herself posing with the country's flag to celebrate 110 years of its independence from the Ottoman Empire. In the festive snaps, Lipa...
Harper's Bazaar
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Attend Friendsgiving Together
Not everyone went home to family for Thanksgiving. Even celebrities gather together for Friendsgiving as a lovely alternative, and this weekend Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski attended one together. It has been rumored that the pair are dating, and at the very least it seems like they spent some of the holiday together.
