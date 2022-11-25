Our Christmas campaign to help people on the breadline struggling with the cost of living crisis was given a boost today when The Childhood Trust became the second charity to partner with us to raise and disseminate funding.The charity pledged a £500,000 donation to our appeal from their founder Grant Gordon OBE, which will be used to match reader donations.It takes the total raised after one week of our joint campaign with our sister title the Evening Standard to £2.5m and follows the announcement last week of our partnership with Comic Relief, who pledged £1m. This was followed by six-figure...

1 DAY AGO