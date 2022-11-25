ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Most Americans are skipping Black Friday for Small Business Saturday, economists say

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcWdO_0jNTz6s800

Shoppers are trading Black Friday for Small Business Saturday 00:50

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More people are expected to shop local this weekend as part of Black Friday and Small-Business Saturday.

Of the two days, a Bankrate survey found most Americans are planning to skip today, and instead shop tomorrow.

Economists say it means more holiday shoppers are warming up to the idea of investing in small mom-and-pop shops in their local community.

"Gen Z is actually a big part of that. There's a statistic that about 67% of TikTok users are buying items from small businesses that show up on their for-you page," said Kathy Korman Frey, director of the Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence at the George Washington University School of Business.

That's good news for small businesses.

A QuickBooks survey found 80% of shop owners say this holiday season is more important to their bottom line than it was last year.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Walmart Overtakes Amazon in Shoppers' Search for Black Friday Bargains

Walmart took the top spot among shoppers who are searching online for Black Friday discounts, according to data from Captify. Amazon last year topped the ad tech company's list, but this year fell to fourth place as of Friday morning. Retailers are battling for shoppers' eyeballs and wallets amid an...
AOL Corp

Kohl's 'is a business whose time has passed,' analyst says

Kohl's (KSS) is bordering on irrelevancy, and it may stay that way for years to come, warned one veteran retail analyst. "Kohl's is a business whose time has passed," Jan Rogers Kniffen, CEO of J Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "They were the rising star all through the '80s, '90s, and into 2000, and at that point in time they wound up with 1,150 stores in a space that probably only needed 750. and they have been mature and struggling ever since."
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
CBS New York

Some shoppers stick to Black Friday tradition of lining up early

NEW YORK -- Some shoppers started lining up outside Macy's Herald Square before it opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The National Retail Federation estimates about 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, about 8 million more than last year. Experts say today's shoppers are more in tune with the times and not necessarily flocking to stores Friday, since many of the deals extend through the weekend. However, there are those who are more traditional and wanted to come out to enjoy the experience.CBS2's Elijah Westbrook caught up with some who got there before the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newsnationnow.com

‘We’re going shopping’: Black Friday lures millions to malls

(NewsNation) — Black Friday shoppers hit malls across the country looking for good deals on things like clothes, toys and appliances. The National Retail Federation says even with high inflation, a record number of shoppers was expected for the annual sale day. So far shoppers have spent $78 billion...
CBS LA

Shoppers pack Citadel Outlets for Black Friday shopping

Holiday shopping is in full swing and there was no shortage of shoppers at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Thursday night ready to cash in on some promotions. It's become an annual tradition, where shoppers shuffle into stores and try to score on the best deals. "Being a shopaholic, Black Friday has been on my bucket list forever," Kylie Sells told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez.She is visiting from Australia and was thrilled with shopper euphoria by some of the deals she discovered."Oh my gosh, those 16 dollars ornaments, we would pay between $65-$70 in Australia. So to get them $16 and...
CNBC

Inflation? Recession? Starting Black Friday, holiday shoppers are planning to spend

Black Friday remains the most popular holiday sales event for Americans, and while inflation is a top concern, consumers are not saying they will cut back sharply on spending, according to an annual shopping poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. More in-person shopping is slowing pandemic gains made by e-commerce.
NBC News

Where shoppers may see the biggest discounts on Black Friday—and where they won’t

It’s a rare sight these days: price cuts. While the pace of price hikes across the economy is starting to slow down, inflation was still running at 7.7% last month — a level not seen in around four decades. So this holiday season, retailers are using deep discounts to entice Americans to shop in stores and online. Clothing, shoes, toys and electronics are among the items already hitting sales racks heading into Black Friday.
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
131K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy