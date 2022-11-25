Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
More than 150 agents back striking HarperCollins workers
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 150 literary agents, whose clients include Danielle Jackson, V.E. Schwab and L.A. Chandlar, have signed an open letter to HarperCollins vowing to “omit” the publisher from upcoming book submissions until it reaches an agreement with striking employees. Around 250 entry- and mid-level staff members, from publicists to editorial assistants, have been on strike since Nov. 10, with the two sides differing over wages, workforce diversity and union security among other issues. No new talks are scheduled. A spokesperson for HarperCollins, the only major New York publisher that has a union, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
kion546.com
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother is scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson’s attorneys don’t deny that he killed Kirkwood police Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in an appeal before the Missouri Supreme Court that he was sentenced to death in part because he is Black. In a 5-2 ruling late Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay. The U.S. Supreme Court also declined a stay request last week, and Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced he would not grant clemency.
kion546.com
Kentucky AG avoids talk of more exceptions to abortion ban
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is standing firm in his support for the state’s near-total abortion ban. The Republican on Monday refrained from commenting on whether he’d support adding exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Cameron is among the Republicans running for governor next year. He says he supports the Republican-led legislature in passing the state’s trigger law that prohibited nearly all abortions. Approved in 2019, the measure took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The law carved out narrow exceptions to save a pregnant woman’s life or to prevent disabling injury.
kion546.com
Arbitrator will referee Dr. J’s suit against brand developer
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has halted a lawsuit filed by basketball legend Julius Erving against a brand-development and marketing company. The judge ruled Monday that the dispute must go to arbitration. The lawsuit stems from a 2016 deal in which the Hall of Fame player known as “Dr. J” agreed to sell a majority interest in his trademark and other intellectual property to Authentic Brands Group. According to court records, ABG promised to grow Erving’s brand through new licensing agreements, promotional appearances, and other marketing opportunities. Erving alleges that ABG has failed to devote adequate resources to grow the “Dr. J” brand and has focused instead on more profitable brands.
Comments / 0