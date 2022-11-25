NEW YORK (AP) — More than 150 literary agents, whose clients include Danielle Jackson, V.E. Schwab and L.A. Chandlar, have signed an open letter to HarperCollins vowing to “omit” the publisher from upcoming book submissions until it reaches an agreement with striking employees. Around 250 entry- and mid-level staff members, from publicists to editorial assistants, have been on strike since Nov. 10, with the two sides differing over wages, workforce diversity and union security among other issues. No new talks are scheduled. A spokesperson for HarperCollins, the only major New York publisher that has a union, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO