West Hartford, CT

Comments / 3

chaosmomof4
3d ago

As it should be! Recession is going to keep the family units tighter…. Hopefully. Gifts are a plus, but family time and being together is what holidays are supposed to be about

New Britain Herald

Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs

Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage

DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
DANBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury’s Shops at Somerset Square sold to Tennessee development company

GLASTONBURY — The financially troubled Shops at Somerset Square retail property in Glastonbury, anchored by upscale tenants that include Jos. A Bank, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Max Fish restaurant, recently sold to a Memphis, Tennessee real estate development company for $30.1 million, property records show. Poag...
GLASTONBURY, CT
granbydrummer.com

Holcomb Farm preserved

Last month, we took a break from reporting on the usual activities of the Friends of Holcomb Farm to share the news of the Town’s decision to permanently preserve 277 of the Farm’s acreage as open space and enter into a long-term agreement with the Friends to “lease and use” the land for agriculture, education and passive recreation, for the benefit of all of Granby. Today, it’s back to work; doing what we have done for 30 years—with your support—stewarding the “jewel of Granby.” Happy holidays to all, and here’s to a healthy and fruitful 2023!
GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
Bristol Press

Higher Ground Christian Church gives gifts in holiday season outreach

BRISTOL – With the end of Thanksgiving and the holiday season getting underway, members of Higher Ground Christian Church offered gifts for free to families as a way of sharing their good will towards others Saturday afternoon. Families lined up in their vehicles outside the 550 King Street church...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Windsor police cook Thanksgiving meals for families in need

WINDSOR, Conn — Police officers in Windsor are working to make sure everyone in need has a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Officers cooked turkey and all the fixings Wednesday to be delivered to dozens of people across town during the holiday. "It’s been awesome to see it grow," said...
WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Ray Crothers Blood Drive continues success

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The annual Ray Crothers Blood Drive continued its tradition of helping others the day after Thanksgiving and the Manchester Road Race. The 36th annual blood drive took place at Manchester High School on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Road Race officials announced today that...
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

New Haven to host 'Guns to Gardens' gun buyback event

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The City of New Haven will participate in the Annual "Guns to Gardens" National Gun Buyback Day event this Saturday. The New Haven Police Department said that an average of 100 Americans a day die from gun violence. The buyback event is part of a larger national effort in over 30 locations on the same day. Law enforcement, gun violence prevention organizations, and faith-based groups partner for the event.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wutv29.com

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT
thebobcatprowl.com

South Windsor Schools Face Enrollment Increase

Since 2010, South Windsor’s population has increased 4.7 percent. That is a gain of 5,727 people in a span of 10 years with 6,201 of the 26,918 residents being children. Many more people are moving to South Windsor every year, due to the school system. South Windsor Schools are...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

