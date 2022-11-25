DANBURY — The man and woman found shot dead inside a home on Clayton Road Monday afternoon died in a murder-suicide, a city spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The couple were married and had three children, who are between the ages of 9 and 13, according to Erin Henry, a spokesperson for the city. Henry said it was not immediately known who fired the gun and autopsies were planned for Tuesday.

DANBURY, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO