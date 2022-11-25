ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trumbull's Main Street Dollars program back for another round

TRUMBULL — As a local business owner, Susan Palozzo of City Line Florist likes to be busy. She particularly likes seeing Trumbull residents turning up at the store around the holidays to pick up flowers and gifts for loved ones. That's part of why Palozzo, who co-owns City Line,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Former Ganim aide expected to mount mayoral challenge to former boss

BRIDGEPORT — Former city administrative aide John Gomes is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor of the city on Thursday. Gomes told Hearst Connecticut Media in a telephone call Monday afternoon that he is going to “make a formal, historic announcement for Bridgeport,” but he declined to say at this time if it is a candidacy announcement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Trumbull Center eatery features self-pour, 'adult kids' favorites

TRUMBULL — Pat Fahy knows that the menu at his new restaurant Emma's has a certain youthful vibe. It's peppered with some of the restaurant owner's favorites — crustless grilled cheese, pasta with butter and parmesan and pigs 'n' blankets among them. "It's like an adult kids' menu,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
Danbury couple died in murder-suicide in Clayton Road home, official says

DANBURY — The man and woman found shot dead inside a home on Clayton Road Monday afternoon died in a murder-suicide, a city spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The couple were married and had three children, who are between the ages of 9 and 13, according to Erin Henry, a spokesperson for the city. Henry said it was not immediately known who fired the gun and autopsies were planned for Tuesday.
DANBURY, CT
Global lunch program exposes Norwalk students to new foods and cultures

NORWALK — Students at one local elementary school have traveled the world to broaden their palates and awareness of other cultures without leaving their cafeteria. Naramake Elementary School was among nine selected nationwide to participate in a pilot global dining experience program this year. The Global Eats program was offered through Chartwells, which is the food service provider for Norwalk Public Schools, and gave students a taste of foods from Mexico, Italy, India and China.
NORWALK, CT
Should Ridgefield ban gas-powered leaf blowers?

This article was written by Vincent Giordano, Ridgefield resident and volunteer with the Ridgefield Action Committee for the. There is growing momentum to ban gas powered handheld leaf blowers. According to HD Supply, “hundreds of cities and counties have passed. laws restricting or banning the use of leaf blowers....
RIDGEFIELD, CT
The 2022 CIAC Class MM Football Quarterfinal Preview Capsules

The 2022 CIAC Class MM football quarterfinal preview capsules. Compiled by Pete Paguaga, Sean Patrick Bowley and Mike Fornabaio. Tickets (digital only/no cash) — Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5. Records — Wilton 7-3, SMSA 10-0 Playoff History /Last Appearance — Wilton (2-3): lost to St. Joseph, 49-7, in...
WILTON, CT

