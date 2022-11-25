Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
On eve of World Cup match, USMNT addresses a social media storm it didn't create
RAYYAN, Qatar - Going through a World Cup without any diversions is almost impossible because the planet's most popular sporting event transcends the game and invites conversation - and arguments - about geopolitics, culture and national pride. It's all part of what England Coach Gareth Southgate recently called "the tournament of external noise," and it reached a cacophony Monday for U.S. men's national team Coach Gregg Berhalter and his players.
World Cup roundup: Netherlands, Senegal advance to knockout
Cody Gakpo tallied in his third straight game to lead Netherlands past host Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday and into the knockout stage of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar. The Dutch clinched Group A with the win, earning seven points. Gakpo scored in the 26th minute followed by Frenkie de Jong's goal in the 49th minute to cruise past the hosts. ...
MySanAntonio
Croatia charged after fans taunt Canadian World Cup player
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team’s fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties. FIFA said the charge against the Croatian soccer federation was “due to the behavior of its fans” and cited rules relating to discrimination and security at games.
MySanAntonio
'Disruptive' China prompts Canadian tilt toward Indo-Pacific
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is boosting military spending and expanding Canadian trade ties in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a "generational" policy shift aimed at countering China's influence. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly released her nation's Indo-Pacific Strategy on Sunday morning, including nearly $1.7 billion (C$2.3 billion) in spending....
Comments / 0