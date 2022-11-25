Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Grinding it out against Baylor
The Texas Longhorns nearly fumbled away the game on Saturday, but leaned into their best players and came away with a statement victory over the Baylor Bears to close the regular season. It was fitting that in what is likely the final game at DKR for both Bijan Robinson and...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas OG Cole Hutson suffered ankle injury against Baylor
Texas Longhorns right guard Cole Hutson suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Friday’s win over the Baylor Bears, head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. The news avoids the worst-scenario of a scary injury that happened when Hutson was rolled up on by another offensive lineman and resulted in the freshman remaining down on the field for several minutes and required a cart to transport him off the field.
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian reflects on missed opportunities in close Texas losses
On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns coaches and players found themselves in the same position as fans with a Big 12 Championship game berth on the line — sitting at home, at a friend’s house, or out somewhere watching the game. It was the Kansas State Wildcats against the Kansas Jayhawks with Kansas State advancing to Arlington with a win and it was completely out of the hands of everyone in the Texas football program.
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian responds to question about Xavier Worthy’s happiness at Texas
With multiple Texas Longhorns players having decisions to make about whether to use their extra season of eligibility, head coach Steve Sarkisian started his post-regular season meetings with those players on Monday. Other meetings may be even more important — making the re-recruiting pitch to players considering entering the NCAA...
Burnt Orange Nation
Watch: Steve Sarkisian speaks following the home finale
The Texas Longhorns managed to overcome a late-game deficit against the Baylor Bears by leaning into what they do best, closing the regular season out on a high note. The Longhorns nearly fumbled the game away after a late-game strip sack, but put the ball in the hands of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to seal the game and put an exclamation point on two storied careers. Texas now waits to see its bowl future in Year Two under Steve Sarkisian, with a likely trip to the Alamo Bowl in the cards for them.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas juggling bowl preparation, NCAA transfer portal, and recruiting push to ESD
As the final days of November tick away, the month of December looms as an important one on the football calendar as the Texas Longhorns players prepare for a bowl game for the first time in two years while dealing with the end of the semester and final exams and the coaches conduct post-regular season meetings while scouring the NCAA transfer portal and building towards Early Signing Day on Dec. 21.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas freshman redshirt tracker following regular season
The regular season is over for the Texas Longhorns and with the Horns eliminated from the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, there’s only one game remaining in the 2022 season. So it’s a good time to check in on the freshman redshirt tracker after 12 games. Quarterback...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor: Five observations and Sunday chat
The No. 23 Texas Longhorns concluded their regular season on Friday by taking down the Baylor Bears. By doing so the Longhorns gave themselves a shot to still make it to Dallas for a rematch with TCU, but Kansas State took care of business in Manhattan to secure their bid to the Big 12 title game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Top 25
With many of the top-ranked teams in college basketball losing over the holiday, including the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels losing twice, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 2 nationally in the AP Top 25 on Monday following two blowout wins in the Leon Black Classic last week to move to 5-0 on the season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 23 Texas vs. Baylor Edition
In what ended up being the final game before Bowl season for the No. 23 Texas Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian’s team decisively finished off their regular season on a high note against the visiting Baylor Bears with a 38-27 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The win marked the eighth win of the 2022 campaign, and served as an emphatic end to what can now only be viewed as a year of substantial improvement over last season’s 5-7 mark.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star Stanford DL commit Cameron Brandt
The Longhorns continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail, as they continue evaluate senior film heading into December. The Longhorn defensive staff already had a couple lines in the water as far as defensive tackle prospects go, but last night they added another one by offering Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon three star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to face Utah in Alamo Bowl
It’s that time of year, and there’s a new bowl projection to note. 247Sports projects that the Texas Longhorns will meet the Utah Utes in the Alamo Bowl. From 247Sports: “Project Alamo Bowl to request Texas following its eighth win on Friday, a 38-27 victory over Baylor. Oklahoma State’s unexpected loss to West Virginia makes this one easy for game organizers, who get first dibs on who it wants from the Big 12 after the New Year’s Six. Utah was a preseason College Football Playoff hopeful before losing its opener at Florida. The Utes have a shot at the Rose Bowl if they win the Pac-12 next week against USC.”
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV preview
Head coach Chris Beard and the No. 4 Texas Longhorns are undefeated and off to a hot start this season following last week’s blowout win over the then-No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs as they host the UTRGV Vaqueros at Gregory Gym on Saturday as part of the Leon Black Classic.
Burnt Orange Nation
Quick thoughts from No. 4 Texas’ 91-54 win over UTRGV
Another game, another dominant showing for the No. 4 Texas Longhorns as they cruised to an exciting 91-54 win over UT-Rio Grande Valley. Here are some quick thought from the action. I really like Dillon Mitchell’s game. He’s a work in progress offensively, of course, but there’s just so much...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV live updates: Horns lead 44-22 at halftime
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns got off to a fast start against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Saturday at Gregory Gym as four players scored eight or more points in the first half to take a 44-22 lead into the break. Guard Tyrese Hunter, the Texas floor general, got off to...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 4 Texas vs. UTRGV final score: Horns blow out Vaqueros, 91-54
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns got off to a fast start against the UTRGV Vaqueros on Saturday at Gregory Gym as four players scored eight or more points in the first half to take a 44-22 lead into the break and then cruised to a 91-54 win. Guard Tyrese Hunter,...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
I-35 lanes reopen in Buda after FedEx truck crash
Interstate 35 northbound is limited to two lanes near Robert S Light Boulevard in Buda after a crash involving a FedEx truck.
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
