Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
WATCH: Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Goes Off on Russell Wilson
Things continue to be bad for the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson with frustrations boiling over on both sides of the ball. During Sunday’s NFL game against the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos just looked flat. They had little offensive production, and Wilson was just barely above 50% passing on the day.
Woody Paige: If Hackett goes, experience is a must for Broncos next head coach
If GM George got a do-over he indubitably would have hired one of the other two Broncos head coach finalists – Dan Quinn or Kevin O’Connell. Instead, he must do it all over again. George Paton will have a second chance with the first choice, assuming Quinn is...
Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson In Sideline Shouting Match as Broncos Lose Again
The Denver Broncos lost again, leading to the question: Has Russell Wilson lost his team?. On Sunday, the Broncos lost to Carolina, 23-10, and early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Mike Purcell appeared to be jawing in the face of quarterback Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star. The exchange looked heated and featured animated gestures from Purcell.
Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach hands off play-calling for Broncos (SU, CNY in the NFL)
Former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett has handed over play-calling duties to one of his assistants on the Denver Broncos. Hackett, the Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, put quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in charge of calling plays to quarterback Russell Wilson after a disappointing 3-6 start to the season. But the move hasn’t helped much, as the Broncos dropped two more games, including a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Broncos offense struggles again in 23-10 loss to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is no elephant in the room, not there ever was. From the final-second decision in the season’s opening game, Broncos first-year Nathaniel Hackett has been spotlighted for public criticism. After back-to-back losses to the heretofore 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders and 3-8 Carolina Panthers the...
Kyler Murray Gets Brutally Honest in Press Conference After Loss to Chargers, NFL Fans Lose It
Another week of the NFL season, another loss for the Arizona Cardinals. This time, Kyler Murray and Co. dropped a 25-24 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers, falling to 4-8 on the year. And to say Arizona’s franchise quarterback is a little frustrated would be an understatement. Following the...
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Will Return vs. Chargers
The quarterback missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.
AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
