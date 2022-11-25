ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Centre Daily

Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture

The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson In Sideline Shouting Match as Broncos Lose Again

The Denver Broncos lost again, leading to the question: Has Russell Wilson lost his team?. On Sunday, the Broncos lost to Carolina, 23-10, and early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Mike Purcell appeared to be jawing in the face of quarterback Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star. The exchange looked heated and featured animated gestures from Purcell.
DENVER, CO
Syracuse.com

Ex-Bills, Syracuse football coach hands off play-calling for Broncos (SU, CNY in the NFL)

Former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett has handed over play-calling duties to one of his assistants on the Denver Broncos. Hackett, the Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, put quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in charge of calling plays to quarterback Russell Wilson after a disappointing 3-6 start to the season. But the move hasn’t helped much, as the Broncos dropped two more games, including a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
SYRACUSE, NY
9NEWS

Broncos offense struggles again in 23-10 loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is no elephant in the room, not there ever was. From the final-second decision in the season’s opening game, Broncos first-year Nathaniel Hackett has been spotlighted for public criticism. After back-to-back losses to the heretofore 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders and 3-8 Carolina Panthers the...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

AP source: Chiefs adding ex-Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing two-time Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press, adding some much-needed depth with a player that was recently released from the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.
KANSAS CITY, MO

