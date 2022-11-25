Former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse football coach Nathaniel Hackett has handed over play-calling duties to one of his assistants on the Denver Broncos. Hackett, the Broncos head coach who was previously an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bills and Syracuse University, put quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in charge of calling plays to quarterback Russell Wilson after a disappointing 3-6 start to the season. But the move hasn’t helped much, as the Broncos dropped two more games, including a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

