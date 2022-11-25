Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Speed Up Your Home Wi-Fi Now: 4 Tips
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The pandemic dramatically changed our work habits. Working at home and spending more time online became the norm; in turn, this made a necessity out of fast, reliable Wi-Fi. Even now, over two years later, our home internet connections are as important as ever.
yankodesign.com
Turn your house into an automated Smart Home with up to 30% discount on SwitchBot’s IoT gadgets
Who knew that for just a couple of hundreds of bucks, you could turn your regular home into a voice-controlled one?! Say hello to SwitchBot, an award-winning company that creates IoT devices that can turn your home into a smart one that you can control using your voice, an app, or automatic routines! SwitchBot’s wide range of devices let you control your front door, switches in your house, lights, plug-points, and even curtains! The company also makes smart-home sensors including motion sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, and even smart cameras that can track humans, work at night, and even pan and tilt to cover wider areas.
This Smart Garage Door Control Is Just $17 on Amazon for Black Friday
If you're on a smart home kick, like smart bulbs and voice assistants, there's another device you could be missing. With the Chamberlain myQ Hub for your garage door, you can complete your household smart network. Chamberlain’s myQ Hub has also returned to an all-time-low price of just $16.98 on...
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
TechRadar
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could have satellite communications and a super bright screen
We’re likely just a few months away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, but as usual many of the new features and improvements might be rumored before launch, with two potential upgrades having just been leaked. First up, there’s the potential for the Samsung Galaxy S23...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 51% off for Black Friday
If you’ve been enjoying the work-from-home lifestyle thus far and have no intentions of returning to the office, you aren’t alone. You’re also not forgotten in the giant batch of Black Friday laptop deals that we are covering today. The Vostro 3510 laptop is on sale for only $549 for a limited time. That’s over 50% off the $1,113 typical price, giving you a savings of $564. Dell Black Friday deals are a little different, as its deal won’t close until the U.S.’s East Coast strikes 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, but you should still act now so you don’t forget and miss out on the big savings.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
Engadget
Russian tech giant Yandex reportedly looking to break free from its home country
Over the past years, Russian search and tech giant Yandex made an effort not to fall behind its Western counterparts and had developed its own smart devices, self-driving cars, as well as its own food delivery and ride-sharing services, among other products. According to The New York Times, though, the West's sanctions against its home country after the invasion of Ukraine has made it impossible to continue developing and improving its projects. That's why Yandex's parent firm, which is registered in Amsterdam, is reportedly looking to sell and sever ties with Russia.
Android Headlines
Black Friday: Secure your home with Arlo smart home security products
If you feel it’s necessary to secure your home, Arlo can help with that. Arlo is actually hosting a sale for its smart home security products as part of Black Friday. A bunch of the company’s products are now available via Amazon. Arlo Essential indoor camera – $74.82...
TechRadar
Why is my favorite Garmin watch only on sale after Black Friday?
There are still a few Black Friday deals to be had, and during my daily perusal of all things fitness I nearly spat out my coffee when I saw that among the remaining deals, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar was reduced from £549.99 to £498.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab), while the Garmin Forerunner 955 without Power Glass solar charging was reduced from £479.99 to £428.99 (opens in new tab).
Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, these deals are still worth shopping
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which deals are best now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over? After the last five days of shopping euphoria, you may feel a little down. The biggest sales days of the year are done and you still have things to buy. But just because Black Friday […]
Android Authority
Switch won't connect to the Internet or Wi-Fi? Here's how to fix it
An Internet connection isn't necessary, but useful. The Nintendo Switch doesn’t require an active Internet connection to play most games, especially if you use game cartridges, because the hybrid console is designed for use on the go. However, you need a Wi-Fi connection when setting up the device, creating a Nintendo account, downloading games, or playing multiplayer modes. So while an active Internet connection isn’t essential, it’s still good to have when using the handheld console. Here’s what to do if your Nintendo Switch won’t connect to Wi-Fi or the internet.
TechRadar
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup plunges to unbelievably low prices for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That’s precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we’ve ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.
PC Magazine
T-Mobile Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G (M3000) Review
T-Mobile's new Inseego MiFi X PRO 5G ($264) hotspot (also referred to as the M3000) is the follow-up to the Inseego 5G MiFi M2000, which earned an Editors' Choice award when we reviewed it last year. The new model carries over everything we liked about the previous model, and introduces some welcome improvements such as an ethernet port and the ability to connect even more devices via Wi-Fi. Unsurprisingly, that makes it our new Editors' Choice winner for T-Mobile hotspots.
knowtechie.com
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the fastest 5G phone available
If you’re looking for the fastest 5G speeds on your phone today, look no further than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. A recent study from Ookla, makers of the popular Speedtest benchmark used to measure internet speeds, shows that the iPhone 14 Pro has faster 5G speeds than any Android phone in the U.S. and the U.K.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
technewstoday.com
How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal Through Walls
As a radio wave, the Wi-Fi signal transmitted by your router is subject to electromagnetic interference and absorption. The interference comes from appliances that generate radio waves in a similar frequency. This is typically easier to deal with compared to the issue of signal absorption/reflection, which occurs with pretty much most objects.
TechRadar
3 best mattress topper Cyber Monday deals to transform an old bed for less
These three Cyber Monday mattress topper bargains will instantly transform your sleep for less. Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) Check Price (opens in new tab) There's no better time to splurge on a new bed than Cyber Monday mattress deals. But what should...
TechRadar
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
Comments / 0