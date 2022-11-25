ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin Lloyd: 'I don't want to go out, but it's all about growth'

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd had a strong start to his rookie year before struggling through a rough stretch. Those difficulties came to a head when Lloyd spent much of Week 10 watching the Jaguars’ 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs from the sideline while fellow rookie Chad Muma got a career-high amount of snaps.

On Wednesday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Lloyd and Muma will continue to share play time. Lloyd told reporters he understands the decision even if it isn’t his favorite.

“Doug had mentioned that sometimes the perspective from the sideline, you get a little bit different perspective,” Lloyd said Wednesday, via 1010XL. “Me personally, I love playing. I love playing the game, obviously I don’t want to go out. But for me, it’s all about growth.

“As perfect as we want it to be, it’s never going to be perfect. For me, it’s just about learning from my mistakes and making sure they don’t happen again, continuing to progress every day.”

Lloyd, 24, started the year with two interceptions and six passes defended in his first three games. Since then, he’s recorded a pair of fumble recoveries, but has been a liability in coverage with just one pass defended in the Jaguars’ last seven games.

Against the Chiefs, Muma played the entire fourth quarter and finished the game second on the team in tackles with six.

“I think both guys have shown us enough that they can both play, play in there and play well,” Pederson said Wednesday. “I think this back third of the season or half of the season, I think you’ll see more of a rotation with those two guys. It’s a great opportunity for both of them. This week, in particular, because of the unique style of Baltimore’s run offense. You’re going to have to use probably as many of those linebackers as possible.”

On Wednesday, Lloyd told reporters he’s feeling refreshed and rejuvenated both physically and mentally after the team’s Week 11 bye. The Jaguars traded up into the first round in April to pick Lloyd with the 27th overall pick. Muma was selected two rounds later at 70th overall.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. leaves game with an injury

While the Miami Dolphins opened the second half of their contest against the Houston Texans up 30-0, they’ve continued to suffer injuries to impact players. After left tackle Terron Armstead was ruled out at half time, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. headed back to the locker room during their first drive of the second half. He appeared to be looking at his lower leg.
