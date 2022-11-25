Read full article on original website
Related
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
TechSpot
Europe's biggest battery storage system goes online four months early
What just happened? Operators have flipped the switch on Europe's largest battery energy storage system, bringing online a system capable of storing enough electricity to power 300,000 homes for up to two hours. The facility, located in Cottingham, East Yorkshire, UK, was overseen by renewable power company Harmony Energy Limited...
electrek.co
VW CEO says EU is losing competitiveness while urging clean energy investments
VW brand CEO, Thomas Shafer, says Europe, Germany in particular, is “rapidly losing” its competitiveness as it falls behind in the race to a clean energy economy. According to VW’s Shafer, “Europe lacks price competitiveness in many areas” due to higher energy prices and limited supply chains.
TechRadar
Gen Z is really craving digital workplaces
Younger workers are unhappy with their outdated office setups, and are calling for digital transformation in the workplace, new research from SD Worx suggests. With a rise in hybrid and home working, many companies have stepped up to the challenge, providing the right hardware and software for workers to get things done wherever they may be, such as video conferencing and collaboration tools.
NTT DATA Joins EOI Space’s Global Alliance Program
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- EOI Space, a company deploying a constellation of satellites that provide location intelligence to government and commercial customers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with NTT DATA Corporation, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring EOI Space’s ultra-high-resolution earth imagery technology exclusively to customers in the Japanese market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005490/en/ Christopher Thein, CEO of EOI Space (left) and Hidenori Chihara, Executive Vice President of NTT DATA. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewables out-produce both coal and nuclear power in first nine months of 2022
According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources provided almost 23% of the nation’s electrical generation in the first nine months of 2022. Renewable energy sources (including residential solar) increased their electrical output by 15.44% compared to the same period a year...
Grist
An upward trend for floating offshore wind
It’s Monday, November 28, and floating offshore wind is on the rise. Floating offshore wind power is on an upward trajectory, according to a recent analysis from the London-based trade association RenewableUK. The capacity of the world’s planned floating offshore wind projects has more than doubled over the past year, going from 91 gigawatts to 185 gigawatts — enough to power about 62 million U.S. homes.
TechRadar
AWS re:Invent 2022: All the latest news, updates and more
We're live at AWS re:Invent 2022 with all the latest news. Welcome to our live coverage of AWS re:Invent 2022. The cloud computing giant has once again taken over Las Vegas to show off and celebrate its successes over the last year, and is also set to reveal a whole host of new releases, upgrades and more.
BBC
Two energy storage firms win £14m for new technologies
Two Scottish firms have been awarded a total of more than £14m by the UK government to help them develop new energy storage technologies. East Lothian-based Sunamp will receive £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes. And StorTera in Edinburgh will get...
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
Take Control of Cloud Costs and Maximize Cloud Benefits: Aptum Cloud Impact Study
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, has announced Part 3 of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2022, titled Taking Control of Cloud Costs. The findings reveal cloud computing has resulted in higher-than-expected costs for 73% of IT decision-makers – a notable increase of 28% from just over half (57%) of companies in 2021. The report explores the common financial drivers behind cloud computing, and the causes of its unplanned expenses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005205/en/ Cloud cost leaks can be avoided with a proper strategy and plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Ofgem unveils new energy rules but ‘fails to protect’ customer deposits
Regulator criticised because it will only ‘closely’ monitor suppliers’ use of credit balances
electrek.co
Renewables outproduced coal by 15.5% in the US during first 3 quarters of 2022
Renewable energy provided almost 23% of electrical generation in the US during the first three quarters of 2022, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through September 30, reflects that in...
solarpowerworldonline.com
US corporate solar installation has doubled since 2019
Led by tech and retail giants, American companies are installing record levels of solar to power their operations and now account for 14% of all installed solar capacity in the United States, according to the “Solar Means Business 2022” report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
DHLink Teams With Shopline Logistics to Improve Cross-Border eCommerce
Logistics firms DHLink and Shopline have formed a partnership designed to solve logistical issues in eCommerce. The partnership will take advantage of both firms’ direct mail channels, warehousing and freight transportation to simplify the logistics process, eliminate connection problems and improve transport efficiency, the companies said in a news release.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
petapixel.com
DJI Passes Critical Data Security Compliance in the US and Canada
DJI has passed the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), a critical security benchmark that was jointly established by the United States Department of Commerce and the Canadian Center for Cyber Security. The drone and robotics company says that its DJI Core Crypto Engine has passed the CMVP and been granted...
PV Tech
Soltec partners with Endesa to build solar tracker factory in Spain
Solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed an agreement with Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power España, to build a solar tracker production facility in Spain. Located in Teruel in the region of Aragon and based at the warehouses and facilities of a former thermal power plant, the tracker...
Comments / 0