ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching

Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Bill Cowher has tough advice for benched Jets QB Zach Wilson

The New York Jets benched former first-round pick Zach Wilson and didn’t regret that decision Sunday. Led by an inspired performance from backup Mike White, the Jets ran roughshod over the visiting Chicago Bears. White threw three touchdown passes in the Jets’ 31-10 victory over the Bears. Wilson...
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon

A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

With the two prime-time games still to come, Week 12 has delivered us a compelling slate of games, including a Thanksgiving treat from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and two one-point games Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers squeaking by the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
Bleacher Report

2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 13?

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season brought with it Thanksgiving. And for some NFL teams, it truly was a time for giving thanks. The Philadelphia Eagles are thankful for quarterback Jalen Hurts and his record-setting performance against the Green Bay Packers. The Las Vegas Raiders are thankful for running back Josh Jacobs, who had a similarly historic performance in an overtime win in Seattle. The Jacksonville Jaguars are thankful for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Zay Jones, who combined to stun the Baltimore Ravens.
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White

The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Bleacher Report

NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft

One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 12 Results

The Houston Texans haven't used the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft since 2014, when they selected Jadeveon Clowney. But it's beginning to look quite likely that the team could have the top choice in 2023. The 2022 NFL regular season is nearly through 12 weeks. The only...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy