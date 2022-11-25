Read full article on original website
Related
RUMOR: Jets’ true feelings on Zach Wilson after public support
Zach Wilson was seen as the savior of the New York Jets at one point. Drafted second overall by the team in 2021, there was hope that he could be the great QB the team badly needed. Just a year in, though, and it seems like Wilson is already losing the trust of the front office… and maybe even his trust in himself.
The Jets Have a $20 Million Problem on Their Hands After Another Mike White Win
The Jets may have a major decision to make after the season after Mike White again came in and saved the day with Zach Wilson on the bench. The post The Jets Have a $20 Million Problem on Their Hands After Another Mike White Win appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
As Patriots rumors heat up, Bill Belichick says he hasn’t talked to Bill O’Brien
Is Bill O’Brien the man to save the Patriots offense?. It appears that the former Patriots offensive coordinator is looking to get back into the NFL. This past weekend, The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz reported that O’Brien “is considering NFL options” after talking to Georgia Tech about becoming their head coach.
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
thecomeback.com
Bill Cowher has tough advice for benched Jets QB Zach Wilson
The New York Jets benched former first-round pick Zach Wilson and didn’t regret that decision Sunday. Led by an inspired performance from backup Mike White, the Jets ran roughshod over the visiting Chicago Bears. White threw three touchdown passes in the Jets’ 31-10 victory over the Bears. Wilson...
GoLocalProv
Patriots Team Plane Flies UVA Football Players and Staff to Funerals of Teammates
The New England Patriots plane was spotted taking players and staff of the University of Virginia football team this weekend to the funerals of three teammates tragically shot and killed earlier this month. The three UVA Cavaliers players shot and killed were junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr. of Dorchester, South...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon
A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
Bleacher Report
Week 13 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
With the two prime-time games still to come, Week 12 has delivered us a compelling slate of games, including a Thanksgiving treat from the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night and two one-point games Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers squeaking by the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
Bleacher Report
Jeff Saturday Defends Clock Management in 4th Quarter of Colts' Loss vs. Steelers
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday explained Monday night why he elected not to use timeouts during Indy's final drive of the game in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked for a loss of seven yards...
Bleacher Report
Melvin Gordon III Signs Chiefs Practice-Squad Contract After Broncos Exit
Running back Melvin Gordon III is remaining in the AFC West. Gordon told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he will be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after being waived by the Denver Broncos earlier this month. Gordon told Mike Klis of 9News that he will be joining the practice squad.
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Rips Commanders' Sean Taylor Tribute; Star 'Deserved a Statue'
Robert Griffin III was among those criticizing the memorial the Washington Commanders unveiled Sunday to honor Sean Taylor. Griffin, who spent three seasons with the Commanders, said the two-time Pro Bowler deserved to have a statue:. Taylor died in November 2007 after he was shot in the leg in the...
Bleacher Report
Report: Bears' Darnell Mooney Likely Needs Season-Ending Surgery for Ankle Injury
The Chicago Bears suffered a 31-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday that pushed their losing streak to five games, but the team also suffered an injury to a key offensive player. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney "likely needs season-ending surgery to...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 13?
Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season brought with it Thanksgiving. And for some NFL teams, it truly was a time for giving thanks. The Philadelphia Eagles are thankful for quarterback Jalen Hurts and his record-setting performance against the Green Bay Packers. The Las Vegas Raiders are thankful for running back Josh Jacobs, who had a similarly historic performance in an overtime win in Seattle. The Jacksonville Jaguars are thankful for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Zay Jones, who combined to stun the Baltimore Ravens.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out 6-8 Weeks After Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL
The San Francisco 49ers will be without running back Elijah Mitchell once again, as he reportedly suffered a similar injury that caused him to miss eight weeks earlier this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will miss the next six to eight weeks due to an MCL sprain that...
Bleacher Report
Police: Odell Beckham Jr. Removed from Airplane over Fear He 'Was Seriously Ill'
Darryl Slater of NJ.com and Andy Slater of Fox Sports 960 reported that NFL free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday morning. SLATER SCOOP: Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off a plane in Miami on Sunday.<br><br>Flight crew said the...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Zach Wilson's Jets Tenure 'Definitely Not Over' Despite Benching for Mike White
The New York Jets are reportedly hopeful Zach Wilson will take back over as their starting quarterback at some point this season. The second-year quarterback was benched in favor of Mike White for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Wilson's tenure is "definitely not over."
Bleacher Report
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens Caught on Video Fighting Man Outside of Store
Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens reportedly was involved in an altercation that resulted in him punching a person outside of a CVS in Los Angeles. Owens told TMZ Sports that he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation, but a second man began harassing and heckling the fan he was speaking with. Witnesses told TMZ Sports that the second man "threatened to beat up the men outside."
Bleacher Report
Penn State's Olu Fashanu to Return for Senior Season, Opts Against 2023 NFL Draft
One of this year's top NFL draft prospects reportedly will not turn pro in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu will not enter the NFL draft and instead will return to return to school for his senior season. In B/R's NFL draft big board, Fashanu was ranked as the top offensive lineman and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 13
The NFL playoffs are quickly approaching, and teams are continuing to solidify their positions in the race for the postseason. Here's a look into the playoff picture as we turn the page to Week 13 as well as some intriguing matchups to watch. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 10-1 2. Minnesota...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 12 Results
The Houston Texans haven't used the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft since 2014, when they selected Jadeveon Clowney. But it's beginning to look quite likely that the team could have the top choice in 2023. The 2022 NFL regular season is nearly through 12 weeks. The only...
Comments / 0