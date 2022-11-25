Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
1912 Dutch Colonial Revival in Gresham for sale at $1,450,000
Gresham was a young city and mostly farmland in the early 1900s when two Honey brothers bought side-by-side residences in the Easthill neighborhood. Both estates have survived more than a century of changes, and one property is for sale: A two-story Dutch Colonial Revival house on a 1.66-acre lot. The...
Apparently, Portland is the best place in America to live if you’re Gen Z; but what about Millennials?
When I was a young, a mere lass of 27 or so, I sat in a conference room with a bunch of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers and heard a marketing professional talk to my much older colleagues about how to capture the eyes and hearts and minds and money of the mythical “Millennial.”
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
pdxmonthly.com
Two Food Parties in One Space: Phuket Cafe & the New Langbaan
All it inspired or a crazy business plan. But two Thai restaurants with different missions and menus opened under one Northwest Portland roof this year. Phuket Cafe is inspired by staff food benders in Bangkok and southern Thailand. Langbaan v.2 (a new iteration of the nationally lauded east-side spot inside of Phuket Cafe) sends forth a refined Thai tasting menu engaged with Portland’s farmers market. What unites them? A posse of long-connected cooks, inventive bartenders, curated natural wines, and a bumping soundtrack.
kptv.com
Rescue dog living his best life thanks to Portland woman and community support
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After a rough start to life with abuse and neglect, a Portland dog is showing us how the support of our community is keeping him moving. Hitching a ride with mom, rocking a million dollar smile and a whole lot of tongue, the very fashionable American Bulldog, Captain Jack, doesn’t let spina bifida slow his roll.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Bazaar
Put money back into the community when you shop local small businesses at Portland Bazaar. Since 2011, this event has highlighted the skilled artists, makers and small businesses of Portland, Oregon. More than 160 makers will have their goods on display at this year’s event. The bazaar will also...
Opinion: An SOS to Portlanders from a neighborhood abandoned
Burke is owner of The Society Hotel in Old Town and chair of the Old Town Community Association. She lives in Portland. These last two years have been a tipping point for Old Town. The crushing weight of watching our most vulnerable roam the streets – with no one providing a plan for who will care for them – is always hard. But combined with empty offices and empty storefronts, a decline in traffic from tourists and locals, and a short-staffed police force, our neighborhood has lost the life and sense of order it once had. And with that loss, a new crowd started making their way to the streets of Old Town – a more dangerous crowd.
theorcasonian.com
People in Portland planted trees. Decades later, a stunning pattern emerged
Money may not grow from trees, but something even better does. In a new study led by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, researchers found that each tree planted in a community was associated with significant reductions in non-accidental and cardiovascular mortality among humans living nearby. On top...
shescatchingflights.com
13 Things to Do Alone in Portland, Oregon￼
If you’re looking for things to do alone in Portland, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, there’s plenty to keep you entertained in this vibrant city. From exploring its parks and gardens to checking out its trendy restaurants...
Pioneer Square tree and other fun Christmas events in Portland.
For the first time in three years, a live tree lighting ceremony was held at Pioneer Courthouse Square, and despite the dreary weather, it did not fail to make spirits bright.
Southwest Portland Starbucks workers go on strike
Some workers at a Southwest Portland Starbucks are going on strike, the latest to join the ongoing labor disputes between Starbucks and employees at hundreds of stores across the country.
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Cheers! For taverns, bars, and pool halls of the past
This issue, Southeast Portland's past is expolred through the history of some of its taverns, bars, and saloons!. Since the forming of the "American Colonies", taverns and public houses have been popular gathering places, and an important part of Americana. As early as the American Revolution, rebels gathered secretly in...
Winter arrived in Oregon. Are your tires ready?
As the region braces for wintery weather and icy roads, tire and transportation experts urged residents to not wait to get your tires prepped.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Nearly 1,700 Homeless Now Have Homes, Wheeler Still Wants Internment Camps, and Arizona Republicans Refuse to Certify Election
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! If you love...
KGW
All aboard! Portland's 'Holiday Express' departs this weekend through Dec. 18
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wondering what's keeping things on track at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center? Your donations. “It's what helped keeps our doors open and helps keep us free to the public and restoring the locomotives,” said Renee Devereux the executive director of ORHC. The nonprofit organization has...
All aboard: Holiday Express run through Dec. 18
Annual historic steam locomotive rides are available at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center.The annual Holiday Express steam locomotive rides at the Oregon Rail Heritage Center near OMSI are continuing until Dec. 18. They are happening every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The 45-minute trips take riders along the Willamette River to Oaks Park and back again. The rides are a fundraiser for the center, which is home to the three historic steam locomotives owned by the City of Portland. New this year, passengers will be pulled by the Polson Logging Co. No. 2, a "Mikado" steam locomotive built in 1912 for the Polson Logging Company. It is normally based at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. The interiors of the passenger cars are decorated with garland, ornaments, and lights. Santa Claus will be onboard every trip. Ticket prices are $28 for adults, $23 for kids three and over. Kids two and under are free as a lap child. A family pack for two adults and two children is $92. The center is located at 2250 SE Water Ave., For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orhf.org/. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Body found in shipping container after Portland fire
A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a converted shipping container following a blaze in Portland's Lloyd District Sunday evening.
hereisoregon.com
Hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, at the tip of Sauvie Island
Drive out to Sauvie Island, take Reeder Road all the way to the end, and hike the Warrior Point Trail three miles until it emerges from the forest onto the beach. There you’ll see it: Warrior Rock Lighthouse, the smallest lighthouse in Oregon. The journey to reach the tiny...
Find holiday cheer in Gladstone, Milwaukie and Oregon City
Cities are planning to bring fun for the whole family to all corners of Clackamas CountyCities are stepping up to bring cheer to all corners of Clackamas County, with something for everyone on offer this holiday season. Gladstone "Follow the Star" — experience the story of the birth of Jesus at this live nativity event, which takes place at various times on Dec. 2,3, 4,9,10 and 11. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit followthestar.com. "Follow the Star" is a 45-minute production that takes groups of 32 visitors through seven scenes around the Gladstone Campgrounds at the Seventh-day Adventist...
Comments / 0