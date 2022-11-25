ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WausauPilot

LaFleur says Rodgers ‘feeling better,’ but status uncertain

Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half.
GREEN BAY, WI

