ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all customer journey stages, today announces Express Value Insights. Express Value Insights is a new capability of the ValueCloud® platform that, when enabled, promotes an easier, faster way to create a compelling value hypothesis for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005855/en/ Building a value hypothesis with Express Value Insights from DecisionLink. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO