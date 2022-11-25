ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

DecisionLink Introduces Express Value Insights, A New Framework to Accelerate the Creation of Value Hypotheses

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- DecisionLink, the leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate business value conversations at all customer journey stages, today announces Express Value Insights. Express Value Insights is a new capability of the ValueCloud® platform that, when enabled, promotes an easier, faster way to create a compelling value hypothesis for customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005855/en/ Building a value hypothesis with Express Value Insights from DecisionLink. (Graphic: Business Wire)
WWD

L’Oréal Takes Stake in French Biotech Company

PARIS – L’Oréal is expanding its reach into the green sciences by taking a minority stake in Microphyt, a French biotech company, to develop new cosmetic solutions. The investment was made through Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development, or BOLD, the group’s venture capital fund.
FOX 5 San Diego

Bank of America chief predicts ‘mild recession’ in 2023

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Tuesday he’s expecting a “mild recession” in 2023, sounding a more positive note about the state of the economy than many in the financial world have been broadcasting amid 40-year-high inflation. Doomspeak about the possibility of a recession has been coming out of the financial sector since the […]

