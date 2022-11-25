ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Time to get it together for winter weather

By By Zeta Cross | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h0y1M_0jNTqvkt00

(The Center Square) – Winter is coming. For Illinois, that means ice and snow. It also means motorists need to get it together for the weather.

Check the vehicle. Good tread on vehicle tires can save a life in hazardous winter weather. Molly Hart, a spokesperson for Illinois/Northern Indiana AAA, said motorists need good tread to navigate slick winter roads. She suggests using a quarter to check for worn tires.

“Take a quarter. Aim George Washington’s head into the grooves of the tire tread. If the top of Washington’s head is exposed, it’s time to get new tires,” Hart told The Center Square.

Basic winter driving practices reduce the risk of dangerous accidents, Hart said. Wear a seatbelt.

“It’s the law in Illinois. And it's the best protection in a crash,” she said.

Be patient. Winter driving conditions mean it is going to take longer to get to the destination. Build extra time into your schedule, Hart said.

Check Getting Around Illinois for 24-hour construction alerts and road condition updates.

“When the weather is bad, try to stay off the roads,” Hart said.

If there is an accident or a vehicle on the side of the road, slow down and move over, Hart said.

“In Illinois, we have Scott’s law in memory of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department,” she said. “Lt. Gillen was killed by a drunk driver when he was working at the scene of a crash.”

Motorists who fail to slow down and change lanes when they see hazard lights will be ticketed and fined, Hart said.

Slow down when approaching bridges, intersections, ramps and shaded areas where black ice is likely. If the car starts to skid, don’t panic. Drivers should take their foot off the gas and keep their eyes on the direction they want to go.

“Don’t brake. Don’t accelerate. Don’t jerk the wheel and overcorrect,” Hart said. “Gently point the car in the right direction.”

When there is a snow plow up ahead, the safest place to be is behind the plow. But don’t crowd the plow.

“The last thing you want to do is tailgate,” Hart said. “Snow and ice will hit the windshield, putting you in danger.”

If the vehicle breaks down, AAA has a phone app to call roadside assistance. In bad weather, however, the road crews get backed up. Be prepared to wait in the car.

“Light a flare. Have blankets, hats and gloves for everyone. Have water and some food,” Hart said.

Try not to let the gas tank level get below half full so that the heat can stay on, she said.

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With Black Friday in the books, the busiest shopping weekend now turns to Small Business Saturday today, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Folks are encouraged to shop local and help out those who are recovering from the pandemic effects from the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Bobcat Hunting Season is Underway in Illinois

It’s a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits, and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief, Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful. The bobcat hunting season...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN TV

Two Illinois cities among 2022’s Best for Singles

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for someone special to kiss under the mistletoe this holiday season, your success may depend on where you live, according to WalletHub’s new report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles released on Monday. Researchers with the personal finance website...
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!

Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois continues with worst unemployment rate

A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: North Carolina's energy prices ranked 35th nationally

(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s electricity costs were nearly 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for electricity in North Carolina was 9.29 cents per kilowatt hour in 2021, compared to a national average of 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy