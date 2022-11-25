Time to get it together for winter weather

(The Center Square) – Winter is coming. For Illinois, that means ice and snow. It also means motorists need to get it together for the weather.

Check the vehicle. Good tread on vehicle tires can save a life in hazardous winter weather. Molly Hart, a spokesperson for Illinois/Northern Indiana AAA, said motorists need good tread to navigate slick winter roads. She suggests using a quarter to check for worn tires.

“Take a quarter. Aim George Washington’s head into the grooves of the tire tread. If the top of Washington’s head is exposed, it’s time to get new tires,” Hart told The Center Square.

Basic winter driving practices reduce the risk of dangerous accidents, Hart said. Wear a seatbelt.

“It’s the law in Illinois. And it's the best protection in a crash,” she said.

Be patient. Winter driving conditions mean it is going to take longer to get to the destination. Build extra time into your schedule, Hart said.

Check Getting Around Illinois for 24-hour construction alerts and road condition updates.

“When the weather is bad, try to stay off the roads,” Hart said.

If there is an accident or a vehicle on the side of the road, slow down and move over, Hart said.

“In Illinois, we have Scott’s law in memory of Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department,” she said. “Lt. Gillen was killed by a drunk driver when he was working at the scene of a crash.”

Motorists who fail to slow down and change lanes when they see hazard lights will be ticketed and fined, Hart said.

Slow down when approaching bridges, intersections, ramps and shaded areas where black ice is likely. If the car starts to skid, don’t panic. Drivers should take their foot off the gas and keep their eyes on the direction they want to go.

“Don’t brake. Don’t accelerate. Don’t jerk the wheel and overcorrect,” Hart said. “Gently point the car in the right direction.”

When there is a snow plow up ahead, the safest place to be is behind the plow. But don’t crowd the plow.

“The last thing you want to do is tailgate,” Hart said. “Snow and ice will hit the windshield, putting you in danger.”

If the vehicle breaks down, AAA has a phone app to call roadside assistance. In bad weather, however, the road crews get backed up. Be prepared to wait in the car.

“Light a flare. Have blankets, hats and gloves for everyone. Have water and some food,” Hart said.

Try not to let the gas tank level get below half full so that the heat can stay on, she said.