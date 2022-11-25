Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Shasta Herald
2022 World Cup: Brazil vs. Switzerland odds, picks and predictions
In a Group G group stage match, Brazil (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) and Switzerland (1 win, 0 losses, 0 draws) meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha at 11 a.m. ET (FOX/Telemundo). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Brazil vs. Switzerland odds, and make our best World Cup bets, picks and predictions.
Andrea Agnelli era over as Juventus FC board resigns en masse
Juventus' recent troubles call to mind the refereeing scandal, Calciopoli, which in 2006 saw the Italian giant stripped of two league titles and demoted to Serie B.
Comments / 0