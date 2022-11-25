Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
40 best Black Friday Apple deals on Amazon have been extended
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's bestBlack Friday Apple deals have been extended into the weekend, and we've hand selected our 40 favorite discounts. Amazon's Black Friday event featured numerous Apple deals and many have been extended through Cyber...
Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...
Apple Insider
Update your Google Chrome Mac install now
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — There is another zero-day exploit for Chrome, and Google has issued a security update to fix the vulnerability that is being actively exploited. The company is rolling out the update — 107.0.5304.121 — for...
Apple Insider
New, Sealed Apple iPhone 14 Pro MAX 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Factory Unlocked
New, Sealed Apple iPhone 14 Pro MAX 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Factory Unlocked. iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max 1TB Storage New Release! NOW SELLING & READY TO SHIP!. Buy 2 Units and get 1 Unit free. Buy 5 Units and get 2 Unit free. Buy 10 Units and...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 accounted for half of smartwatch market in Q3 2022
The global smartwatch market grew in 2022, with Apple accounting for roughly half of overall shipments thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8. The latest analysis from Counterpoint finds that Apple saw growth of 48% year-over-year thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 8 released in September. It accounted for approximately 56% of overall smartwatch shipments.
Apple Insider
WaterField introduces elegant leather carrying bag for Apple Watch
WaterField Designs has launched a leather Apple Watch travel case with room for watch bands, AirPods, and other small accessories. Made by hand from full-grain leather, the Time Travel Apple Watch Case organizes and protects Apple Watch accessories with interior pockets lined in soft Ultrasuede. The Ultrasuede also acts as a screen cleaner for the Watch display.
Apple Insider
Whill Model F Travel Chair review: What Apple would make, if it wanted to
We've driven the Whill's Model F power wheelchair nearly daily, over six months. We can say, without a single doubt, that it is the wheelchair that Apple would make, if it was in the market to do so. I am not the one who needs this chair, so a little...
Apple Insider
120+ best Apple Cyber Monday deals for Mac, iPhone, iPad fans
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday is officially underway and hundreds of deals are in effect, often with limited availability. Shop the steepest discounts on MacBooks, desktop Macs, AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, software & more. Hundreds of Apple...
Apple Insider
Apple strips vocals from Idris Elba's music in iPhone 14 ad
Two months after releasing the ad on YouTube, and after gaining over five million views, Apple has reissued the video without its opening vocals. The company has not commented on its decision, but it is likely that the change was because of a lyric that was commonly being misheard. The...
Apple Insider
Cyber Monday deals, Aqara T1 Pro, Amazon Alexa's issues, HomeKit on Hubitat
On the latest episode of the Homekit Insider Podcast, your hosts cover great Cyber Monday deals, the Aqara T1 Pro, and plenty more smart home news. Aqara this past week released the T1 Pro. This cube-shaped controller allows you to set scenes and control accessories just based on which side is up. Each side has a die stamp to differentiate them and they can control both HomeKit scenes, as well as individual accessories from the Aqara app.
Apple Insider
How to enroll in and leave Apple's beta program on iOS & iPadOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple allows all users to take part in their beta program foriOS and iPadOS for free. Here's how to take part in the program. Apple has two tiers of beta programs for its operating...
Apple Insider
Apple Music Replay gets animated revamp for 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple Music has released its annual Replay feature, but for 2022, users' most-played tracks are shown in a new animation. It's still not quite on a part with Spotify's Wrapped feature, but Apple Music...
Apple Insider
Samsung Cyber Monday deals: get up to $350 off Galaxy Fold, Flip smartphones & up to $1,000 trade-in credit
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Bargain hunters can still snap up Samsung's top Black Friday andCyber Monday deals on smartphones with up to $1,000 in trade-in credit and up to $350 off the Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4.
Apple Insider
Apple cutting ad spend on Twitter sends Musk to war
Since acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has made a considerable number of changes, including alterations to policies, mass layoffs, and an apparent amnesty on suspended accounts. Among a series of tweets on Monday where he rails against Apple and its 30% commission for the App Store, as well as Apple's lowering of advertising on the service, Musk responded to a query about Apple itself.
Apple Insider
Cyber Monday deal: M1 MacBook Air on sale for $799 at Amazon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After slashing the price of theM1 MacBook Air with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage to $799 on Black Friday, Amazon is keeping the price the same going into Cyber Monday. This is...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra: What it may look like, and what to expect in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheiPhone 15 Ultra is nearly a year away, but reports are already pouring in about what to expect. Here's what the rumor mill thinks is coming, and a first glance at what it may look like.
Apple Insider
Apple's rumored Disney acquisition is 'pure speculation' says Bob Iger
In the wake of rumors flaring up of a deal that Apple could buy the entertainment behemoth following his return as CEO of Disney, Bob Iger has taken a moment to cool down suggestions Disney is for sale. Speaking to cast members during a town hall meeting on Monday, Iger dismissed the suggestion entirely.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro shipments may drop by 20M in Q4 says Kuo
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Because of ongoing supply chain disruptions, Apple's shipments ofiPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be less than expected by between 15 million and 20 million units, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.
Apple Insider
How to use QuickTime Player in macOS Ventura
Apple's QuickTime is a 30-year-old technology but is still supported by Apple. Here's how to use the QuickTime Player included with macOS. Before the internet, and long before streaming, there was QuickTime. Released by Apple in 1992, it was a revolutionary technology at the time that provided timed recording and playback of audio-visual data. QuickTime (or ".mov") files were used to transport videos across computers.
Comments / 0