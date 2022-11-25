ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CeeDee Lamb Stars; Cowboys Still ‘Need’ OBJ?

.Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb produced a superb performance against the New York Giants that included two catches that were eerily similar to the best of OBJ.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impersonation against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Thursday. And with Lamb’s help despite a sluggish start, the Cowboys got into their groove to win 28-20 and improve to 8-3 .

But two Lamb catches stole the show, even if one didn't count. And his work causes some to wonder of Dallas really “needs” OBJ.

With Beckham Jr. in the news of late - featuring owner Jerry Jones saying he had a " good meeting " with the free agent receiver over the phone as efforts continue to secure his services - Lamb showed out in an Odell-type of way.

Lamb dazzled against New York as he surpassed 100 receiving yards for the second time in three weeks. He also had two spectacular one-handed catches as he channeled his inner OBJ.

He reeled in his first with the help of his helmet, but his second was something Beckham Jr. would have been proud of. … If only it counted.

And why was the receiver only using one arm for some of his catches?

"To be honest, I had been getting held all night," Lamb said. "They were holding one arm, it was the same arm, the left one, so I only had the right hand and had to start using it."

As for his near-catch in the end-zone, Lamb was asked if it was one of his best-ever catches..

"It ain't there," Lamb said. "Yeah, it was difficult, but it didn't count, so I'm sick (about it)."

QB Dak Prescott said he still confused as to what constitutes a catch.

“I definitely thought the CeeDee catch was a touchdown," Prescott said. "I went to the sideline, dropped my helmet and everything. It was an amazing catch … I don’t quite understand that.

“A catch is a catch."

The game was tabbed the " Beckham Bowl " earlier in the week, and with the man himself surely watching, Lamb produced two moments of brilliance eerily similar some of the stuff on Beckham’s resume … a resume Dallas wants him to bring to The Star for the scheduled Dec. 5 meeting … and beyond.

Does Dallas “need” OBJ to win? Not necessarily. Do Lamb’s Cowboys benefit from collecting all available fitting talent? Yes, that’s the idea.

