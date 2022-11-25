NHL Unveils Penguins Winter Classic Jersey

The new Pittsburgh Penguins uniform pays homage to the first NHL team to play in the Steel City.

After releasing the logos for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins upcoming Winter Classic, the NHL has officially released the full jersey.

The Penguins logo was a simple ‘P’ meant to symbolize the first NHL team to play in Pittsburgh, the Pirates.

With the unveiling of the full jersey, the yellow ‘P’ is the main logo on a cream colored uniform with black striping.

The simple design still pays homage to the former Pirates team and is a perfect fit for a game taking place at the oldest baseball stadium in the country.

Boston’s Fenway Park will be the backdrop for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic and bringing the ‘Pirates’ is a perfect touch for the Penguins.

The jersey is based on the 1925 jersey worn by the Pirates with extra special attention to detail.

The Pirates played in the NHL for six seasons from 1925 to 1931 and won a total of 71 games.

The team wasn't very great, but Hockey Hall of Famers Roy Worters and Lionel Conacher started their careers in Pittsburgh.

According to Adidas, the stitching on the 'P' logo is meant to evoke a truss look, like many of Pittsburgh’s bridges.

There is even a blue and white checkerboard pattern on the inside collar as a reference to Pittsburgh’s namesake, William Pitt.

White and Blue are prominent colors in the Pitt Family coat of arms.

Black and gold are still the main colors featured on the sweater, with black striping and gold numbers nameplates.

While not labeling themselves as the 'Pirates' on the uniform, the Pirates name has been utilized by all three major Pittsburgh sports teams at one point.

When the Steelers first entered the NFL, they were known as the Pirates for seven seasons; and originally the Alleghenys until 1890, the Pirates were born in Pittsburgh as the city's professional baseball team.

This will be the Penguins’ sixth outdoor game and third Winter Classic, set to take place on January 2 nd 2023.

