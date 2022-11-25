ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday: Patriots Bill Belichick Gives Petulant Response On Controversial Call

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago

The Hunter Henry replay reversal ultimately changed the game in the Patriots' 33-26 Thanksgiving loss.

Bill Belichick was visibly aggravated after his New England Patriots lost a very winnable game on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26 .

Unlike last week when the offense could not do anything right, producing just three points against the New York Jets, the Patriots put up 409 yards on offense and 26 points. Mac Jones put together his most productive game of the season throwing for a career-high 382 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed four passes of greater than 30 yards.

New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but special teams' miscues proved to be costly. New England gave up a kickoff return for a touchdown and committed a costly running-into-the-kicker on a 4th-and-3, ultimately leading to Minnesota's go-ahead touchdown.

However, many believe the result would’ve been different if not for a controversial play involving tight end Hunter Henry.

During the third quarter, Jones connected with Henry on an apparent 6-yard touchdown to break a 23-23 tie. But the play was overturned after review, as NFL senior V.P. of officiating Walt Anderson ruled that the ball struck the ground when Henry landed, making it an incomplete pass and forcing New England to settle for a field goal instead.

Henry was open with reporters after the game, saying he believed he caught the ball . Belichick was a different story.

When asked whether he got an explanation from the officials, Belichick lashed out at the reporters.

“Why don’t you guys go to the officials with your pool reporter and ask them about the play?” a testy Belichick said. “And let them explain it to you. Right? Isn’t that what you do? Thank you.”

The Patriots will look to rebound from their tough loss when they host the Buffalo Bills next Thursday night. New England, which had its three-game winning streak snapped by the Vikings, now sits in last place at 6-5 in a very competitive AFC East.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not about to spark any rumors in regard to potential offensive coordinator candidates. The Patriots have struggled on offense, even with a strong performance against the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday. Bill O’Brien’s name has floated around as a potential replacement for Matt Patricia considering his work as an assistant for the Patriots from 2007-2011.
