Thanksgiving Leftovers: NFL Films Airs 'Football Life' of Patriots Legend

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
 4 days ago

In its 11th season, “A Football Life” examines the stories of influential football icons. Julian Edelman's episode will premiere at 9 p.m. Friday on NFL Network.

Former New England Patriots icon, Julian Edelman, is about to be profiled in another documentary.

This week NFL Films released the trailer for Edelman’s episode of “A Football Life” which is a documentary series of 116 episodes, developed by NFL Films and aired on NFL Network that documents the lives of select NFL players, coaches, owners, and teams.

Edelman's "A Football Life" features a star-studded list of guests and interviews, including Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick , former teammates Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, and many more.

Edelman was drafted as a seventh-round quarterback out of Kent State by the Patriots in 2009 and turned himself into an all-around excellent football player. He was a dynamic punt returner, played some snaps at cornerback, and of course, turned himself into one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. In his 11 seasons with New England, he produced two 100+ catch seasons, (105 in 2013 and 100 in 2019) and three 1000+ yard seasons (1,056 in 2013, 1,106 in 2016, and 1,117 in 2019). He ranks fourth in Patriots history with 6,822 receiving yards and second in team history with 620 receptions.

As good as Edelman was during the regular season , he was even better in the playoffs. In fact, he became one of the best and most dependable playoff performers in NFL history. He played a key role in the Patriots winning three Super Bowl titles in 2014, 2016, and 2018, including a Super Bowl LIII MVP award. He also made one of the most incredible catches in Super Bowl history which helped the Patriots rally back from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons.

Belichick was featured in "A Football Life" in 2009 and it produced several memorable scenes. Edelman's episode likely follows suit.

