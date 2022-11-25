Read full article on original website
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
MLB Rumors: ‘Surprise’ Team In Mix For Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts apparently is drawing some interest out west. It’s a good offseason to be a shortstop, as four of Major League Baseball’s best players at the position are free agents. Bogaerts is a part of an elite quartet that also includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson, all of whom are in line to sign rich, long-term contracts at some point this winter.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released On Monday
Previously suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson is primed to return to the Cleveland Browns on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski only has 53 roster spots at his disposal, meaning of the players had to go. Veteran reserve QB Josh Dobbs was the pink slip recipient, and the 27-year-old may wind ...
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Dodgers Insider Strongly Believes Aaron Judge Will Not End Up In Los Angeles
Dodgers beat writer Bill Plunkett thinks the Dodgers will be in on free agent Aaron Judge but not as motivated as a few other teams to give him what he wants.
Eppler Plays New York Mets Cards Slowly Prior To Winter Meetings
Some may say that dishing out a record contract to your closer days after the conclusion of the World Series isn't playing your hand slowly. As New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler heads into his second off-season at the helm of Steve Cohen's team, he is well aware that one has to move fast at times and be patient at others to be successful. Eppler made some key acquisitions last winter, like right fielder Starling Marte, left fielder Mark Cahna and third baseman Eduardo Escobar. Those three moves, along with Eppler's hire of Manager of the Year, Buck Showalter, changed the culture of the Mets. Now it's time to continue the improvement. That is what Cohen expects.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
Boston has been tied to anyone and everyone so far this offseason
Mariners to sign RHP Trevor Gott
The Mariners are in agreement with reliever Trevor Gott on a one-year contract, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (on Twitter). Financial terms have not yet been reported. Gott is a Sports One Athlete Management client. Seattle’s 40-man roster count will jump to 38 once the deal is finalized.
Red Sox Reportedly Promote Ramon Vazquez As Boston Bench Coach
The Red Sox reportedly promoted Ramon Vazquez as Boston’s next bench coach. Reporter Edwin Hernandez Jr. tweeted the news Sunday, and sources confirmed the decision to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. Vazquez will take over from Will Venable, who joined the Texas Rangers as associate manager under Bruce Bochy. Vazquez,...
Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal
The Marlins reportedly are making free agent moves
What TV channel is Browns vs Buccaneers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Cleveland vs Tampa Bay online (11/27/2022)
Tom Brady and the rested Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Jacoby Brissett and the reeling Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 12. Brady is 7-1 in his career against Cleveland. This will likely be Browns QB Brissett’s final start before giving way to Deshaun Watson. This interconference matchup kicks off Sunday, November 27 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Brandon Nimmo To Red Sox? How Boston Could Solidify Outfield
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
Chiefs Expected to Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It felt likely that Gordon would end up somewhere, as it’s clear he still has something left in the tank. The reason for his release by Denver was constant fumbling. In 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon coughed the football up 12 times, including in his final game with the team in Week 11. With an unimpressive and injured Kansas City backfield, Gordon could be in the mix pretty soon.
What are Tampa Bay's Top Steakhouses?
Donovan's Meaty is part of the Datz Restaurant Group and features a modern, contemporary menu. Besides classic steakhouse fare, you'll find a variety of dishes to try, including vegetarian and vegan options. Almost everything is cooked over white oak timber. The restaurant's name pays tribute to the original owner, Roger Perry, who came to Tampa from rural Ohio to become a professional chef and open a restaurant.
Willson Contreras To Red Sox? Why Boston Should Consider All-Star Catcher
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
Sports World Cannot Get Enough Of Brian Robinson’s ‘Big Hat’
It’s hard to give the Washington Commanders credit for anything, but at least their most recent win ushered in the era of Brian Robinson’s big hats. Despite entering the game having put forth another embarrassing display, the Commanders left Sunday with another big win over and NFC contender, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 19-13, at FedEx Field. It wasn’t what happened on the field that made headlines, however, it was running back Brian Robinson’s postgame attire that did.
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Expected to Play in Week 13
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is expected to return in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase hasn’t played since Week 7, but Cincinnati has fared pretty well without him, going 3-1 during his absence. His return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Bengals could make the top of the AFC interesting with an upset home victory over the Chiefs on Sunday. Tied atop the division with the Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals are seeking back-to-back division titles for the first time since 1982.
