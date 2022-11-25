Bulldogs look to make it an undefeated regular season against rival Georgia Tech

ATHENS, Ga — The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to make it an undefeated season on Saturday against in-state rival Georgia Tech.

In what will be the 109th installment of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game, the Bulldogs enter this game as decisive favorites over the visiting Yellow Jackets, whom they have defeated in 17 of their last 20 matchups.

With the SEC East already wrapped up, Georgia’s No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff will be at stake.

Last season, the Bulldogs trounced the Yellow Jackets 45-0 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. In that game, star tight end Brock Bowers caught two touchdowns and finished with 100 receiving yards in that matchup.

In this matchup, Georgia will likely lean on its run game. The team ran for 247 yards, including a career-high 143 yards by Kenny McIntosh, in their 16-6 victory over Kentucky last weekend.

Look for the Bulldogs to lean on Bowers once again in this matchup on Saturday.

As the Bulldogs gear up for the postseason, look for them to try and kick start their offense which has struggled at times this season.

Georgia is already slated to play LSU on Dec. 3 for the SEC championship in Atlanta, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s game.

The Yellow Jackets come into this matchup riding high off a 21-17 upset victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. Since replacing Geoff Collins with interim coach Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets have seen their play improve, going 4-3 since making the coaching switch.

If the Yellow Jackets were to pull the upset, they would be eligible for the Super Bowl.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series between the two rivals, 69-39-5. Georgia Tech hasn’t won in this matchup since 2016.

Before the game kicks off, tune into Bulldogs Game Day this Saturday at 11 a.m. on Channel 2.

