ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bulldogs look to make it an undefeated regular season against rival Georgia Tech

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXFJM_0jNToCgw00

ATHENS, Ga — The undefeated and top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will look to make it an undefeated season on Saturday against in-state rival Georgia Tech.

In what will be the 109th installment of the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate rivalry game, the Bulldogs enter this game as decisive favorites over the visiting Yellow Jackets, whom they have defeated in 17 of their last 20 matchups.

With the SEC East already wrapped up, Georgia’s No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff will be at stake.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last season, the Bulldogs trounced the Yellow Jackets 45-0 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. In that game, star tight end Brock Bowers caught two touchdowns and finished with 100 receiving yards in that matchup.

In this matchup, Georgia will likely lean on its run game. The team ran for 247 yards, including a career-high 143 yards by Kenny McIntosh, in their 16-6 victory over Kentucky last weekend.

Look for the Bulldogs to lean on Bowers once again in this matchup on Saturday.

As the Bulldogs gear up for the postseason, look for them to try and kick start their offense which has struggled at times this season.

  • WATCH ‘Bulldogs Game Day’ Saturdays at 11 a.m. on Channel 2!

Georgia is already slated to play LSU on Dec. 3 for the SEC championship in Atlanta, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s game.

The Yellow Jackets come into this matchup riding high off a 21-17 upset victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. Since replacing Geoff Collins with interim coach Brent Key, the Yellow Jackets have seen their play improve, going 4-3 since making the coaching switch.

If the Yellow Jackets were to pull the upset, they would be eligible for the Super Bowl.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series between the two rivals, 69-39-5. Georgia Tech hasn’t won in this matchup since 2016.

Before the game kicks off, tune into Bulldogs Game Day this Saturday at 11 a.m. on Channel 2.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bY3fq_0jNToCgw00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?

The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered to open the half.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: 12 one-liners from the victory over Tech

Georgia football eventually ran away from Georgia Tech on Saturday, but it took the Dawgs a whole half to get things going. While it did take longer than fans would have liked, the game still resulted in a blowout victory over the Yellow Jackets, making it five straight wins over the in-state rival.
ATLANTA, GA
Yahoo Sports

College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer calls out Jesse Palmer after South Carolina upset Clemson

Shane Beamer and South Carolina are reaching program heights that hasn’t been seen since Steve Spurrier left Columbia. South Carolina has defeated top 10 teams in back-to-back weeks. The Gamecocks knocked off rival Clemson 31-30 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley. Spencer Rattler finished 25-of-39 for 360 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the story of the game was “Beamer Ball.” South Carolina’s special teams were truly magnificent in the win over Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by call me hangry 🇫🇷 on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
208K+
Followers
144K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy